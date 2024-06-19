Euros 2024 Hundreds of Scottish fans celebrate in Bonn city centre

The James Joyce Irish Pub in Bonn city centre has been welcoming numerous Scottish fans for days. As one employee explains, many fans have been regular guests since last week. Some of them travelled from Bonn to Munich for the opening game on Friday evening. After travelling back, the fans are now getting in the mood for their team's second game in Cologne. On Monday evening, a member of staff at the pub estimated that there were probably several hundred fans in attendance. Guinness on tap was very popular with the fans. Kölsch and pilsner were also drunk.