Thrombosis : Euskirchen district stops Astrazeneca vaccination for women under 55

After the death of a 47-year-old woman, the district of Euskirchen reported the case to the Paul Ehrlich Institute. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

One woman dies, another suffers a thrombosis too - after being vaccinated with Astrazeneca's vaccine. Coincidence or connection? The district of Euskirchen does not want to take any risks and does not wait for the results of the investigations.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

One woman dies, another suffers a thrombosis too - after being vaccinated with Astrazeneca's vaccine. Coincidence or connection? The district of Euskirchen does not want to take any risks and will not wait for the results of the investigations.

In agreement with the medical management of the vaccination centre in Marmagen, the district of Euskirchen has decided that with immediate effect the Astrazeneca vaccine will no longer be vaccinated to women in the age group below 55. After a vaccinated woman (47) had died last week, the district had now been notified of a suspected "serious illness" of a 28-year-old woman after vaccination with Astrazeneca. Both had suffered sinus vein thrombosis, according to the district.

The decision to no longer vaccinate women under 55 with Astrazeneca was a precautionary measure, the district of Euskirchen explained on Monday. The district government and the NRW Ministry of Health have been informed about the new situation.

Previously, queries to the higher authorities had been answered with the statement that the Paul Ehrlich Institute was "conscientiously examining the events, but a final statement could not be made", the district said. District Administrator Markus Ramers (SPD) had telephoned NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) and his State Secretary, "who are personally committed to a prompt, final clarification by the experts."

<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script> <glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="4059a01ikbap5clw" act="initially-hidden"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_mobilebanner"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount=""; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/general-anzeiger-bonn.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "mobilebanner"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300, 250],[300, 150], [300, 100], [300, 50], [320, 150], [320, 100], [320, 50],[320, 250], [300, 600]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "mobilebanner"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.display="none"; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).setCollapseEmptyDiv(true, true).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script> <script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-C0004"></script> <glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="4059a01ikbap5clw" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player> <div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div> <script> var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay; (function() { function init() { if (!window.googletag) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf GPT"); return; } if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); console.log("warten auf glomex-player"); return; } if (glomexerrorcount<20 && glomexdisplay!== "block") { glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay); window.setTimeout(init, 100); glomexerrorcount++; return; } // if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) { // window.setTimeout(init, 100); // console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount); // glomexerrorcount++; // return; // } // var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display; var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "", slotcount=""; // var glomexdisplay="none"; // Contentad wenn kein Glomex if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){ console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block"); //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){ slotcount=0; for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){ var counterf = f-1; var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+""; if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){ slotcount = slotname.substr(9); } } if(slotcount!=0){ if(slotcount!==""){ slotcount = slotcount.substr(1); slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1; adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount; } } } adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/general-anzeiger-bonn.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]]; setkey = "adformat"; setkeyvalue = "contentad"; }else{ //Impressiontracker console.log("Glomex Impression"); adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname; adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten; adsize1 = [1,1]; setkey = "key"; setkeyvalue = "glomex"; // googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display(); } var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad'); var div= document.createElement('div'); div.id = adslotname; div.style.textAlign = "center"; insertindiv.appendChild(div); document.getElementById("glomexplayer").style.display="none"; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).setTargeting("rang", [slotcount]).setCollapseEmptyDiv(true, true).addService(googletag.pubads()); // googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(adslotname); }); } init(); })(); </script>

After the death of the 47-year-old woman, the district of Euskirchen had reported the case to the Paul Ehrlich Institute to have a possible connection with the woman's Corona vaccination investigated. The Paul Ehrlich Institute did not provide any further information on the specific case when asked by dpa on Monday.

According to the district, the death of the woman had been reported to the health department last Friday by the doctor in charge of the regional vaccination centre, who had received the information from the clinic treating her. The new case was also reported by the doctor "after he had received the relevant information from the clinic treating the patient. The 28-year-old patient is in a stable condition and is being treated in a special clinic, the district said in a statement.

"Since it cannot currently be ruled out that there are facts that speak against a cross-age and cross-sex vaccination "COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca", the crisis team of the district of Euskirchen has decided to suspend vaccination with this vaccine in women under 55," the district said. This decision was taken by the crisis team after expert advice from the head of the public health department and the chief vaccinator.

The vaccinations with Astrazeneca for men as well as for women over 55 will continue as planned, as will the vaccinations with the Biontech vaccine.

(Original text: dpa, Translation: Mareike Graepel)