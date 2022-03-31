Corona “walkers“ and counter-demos in Bonn : "Every week the same stuff"

The walkers go from Münsterplatz via Friedrichstraße (see photo) and Münsterplatz to Hofgarten every Monday. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Every Monday, Bonn walkers and counter-demonstrators fight each other with relish at Friedensplatz. How long the protest marches will continue in view of the upcoming vote on compulsory vaccination is uncertain.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

This Monday it was that time again. Even before the demonstrators against the federal government's Corona measures set off on their walk through the city centre, slightly late after 6 p.m., an elderly lady who is not part of the protest procession takes the floor: "Every week the same theatre." She said she had been vaccinated and was in favour of compulsory vaccination to put an end to the pandemic. The demonstrator asks if she knows what restrictions this would impose on everyone's freedom and that it is doubtful that compulsory vaccination would bring about the end of Corona. A mixture of nodding and shaking of the head on her part, and then the walk to the Hofgarten begins.

The lady obviously meant the walkers with her remark. The image of the theatre, however, fits just as well to the spectacle that repeats itself every week on Friedensplatz. There, members of various left-wing groups such as Antifa stand a few metres apart, with police officers in between, to protest against the vaccination sceptics passing by. They see themselves as a "pandemic movement in solidarity". The signs read: "Those who march with Nazis don't understand anything."

State Security sees civil protest

When the Monday walks started in December with almost a thousand participants, a few dozen representatives of völkisch groups such as the Identitarian Movement and the III. Weg were at the head of the protest march. Soon, however, their aggressive rhetoric could no longer be heard in public, which does not necessarily mean that they no longer join in as demonstrators. A police spokesperson said that according to the impression of the State Security Service, the Monday walkers came "from the middle-class centre". The authorities never said how many police officers accompany the marches each week or how high the costs are. Compared to the initial demonstrations, half the number of police is now enough.

On Friedensplatz, protesters and counter-protesters have been haggling with each other for months. The leftists shout "Alerta, Alerta, Antifascista" (alarm, alarm, anti-fascists) while the song "Querdenker klatschen" by the Berlin rap band Kafvka plays from a music box they brought with them. Meanwhile, the walkers react to the droning in such a way that a demonstrator with a loudspeaker on his back, which is half as big as he is, plays, for example, the old Italian partisan song "Bella Ciao", an anthem of the anti-fascist resistance, at what feels like the same volume. In this climate, one understands neither one's own word nor that of the other. Presumably for this reason, participants on both sides let their middle fingers speak now and then.

Intermediate rallies on Münsterplatz

In the meantime, the Monday walkers have taken to holding an interim rally on Münsterplatz. It is uncertain how long this will continue in view of the upcoming vote in the Bundestag on compulsory vaccination. On this Monday, they also take the opportunity to emphasise "that we are the cross-section of the population". They articulate that they are worried and concerned about their individual freedom because of the upcoming vote on a general vaccination obligation. They speak of psychological and economic consequences of the pandemic that would be neglected and reject a lack of solidarity for others. None of the interviewees wanted to give their full names to the press. This also applies to the counter-demonstrators. There is talk of ostracism, exclusion and even death threats.

Last Monday, for the second time, about 300 walkers and about two dozen counter-demonstrators met at the Hofgarten for their respective final rallies. This time, a large group of extremely cheerful students celebrated the beautiful spring day a few metres away with bottled beer, which made understanding the demonstrators even more difficult than usual.

The previous week, a young woman who introduced herself as "Lucia, the light-bringer", which was meant jokingly because she wore a string of lights around her neck, had repeated the walkers' offer of conversation to the counter-protesters in rotation. She said that they were always open to an exchange. However, in reference to a saying by the satirist Jan Böhmermann, she added: "The rats are over there.“

On the other hand, someone who introduced himself as Elmar from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion spoke from the other side. He talked long and hard about the anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner, whose teachings some opponents of vaccination take as a model. He was an anti-Semite and a self-proclaimed clairvoyant, "a lunatic and a nutcase". A small survey of seven walkers reveals that only one knows the name Steiner: Only one knows anything about Steiner, who died almost 100 years ago.

Also last week - it was already dark at the final rally - one of the organisers of the walks asked the participants to switch on their mobile phone torches in order to take part in a small survey. Whoever had been vaccinated should shine a light. It is worth mentioning in this context that a group of three men and two women, who had previously assured us that they had been vaccinated several times, but were against compulsory vaccination, left their mobile phones down. The group dynamics on both sides are remarkable.