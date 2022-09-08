Pützchens Markt : Everything you need to know about the fun fair

Pützchens Markt starts again on 9 September. Then the GA reporters Jana and Micha will be there again with their web show "Püma Daily". Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Beuel In a few days it will be time: After two years of Corona break, Pützchens Markt will finally take place again on 9 September, the 653rd edition. ga.de gives an overview of attractions and innovations, opening hours, the opening and the programme.

After a two-year break from the Corona, Pützchens Markt will finally take place again this year. From 9 to 13 September, the hustle and bustle will increase on the unchanged large event area of about 80,000 square metres with around 500 shops.

The anticipation of the popular fair is so great that the City of Bonn is prepared to implement Corona protection measures ordered at short notice if necessary. The almost problem-free course of the Bonn Christmas Market proved that large-scale events are also possible under Corona regulations, according to the city administration. Market manager Kathrin Krumbach has announced three new additions to the square. Here you will find everything you need to know about Pützchens Markt:

What’s new

In addition to three new attractions, there will also be many funfair classics on the market meadows. One of the novelties is the shake "Ghost Rider", with which you can experience a ghost ride upside down: The ride accelerates its platform to top speed before the gondolas mounted on it flip sideways.

The "Ghost - Der Geisterdschungel" (Ghost - The Ghost Jungle) amusement park, which is making its debut at Pützchens Markt, is also a ghostly attraction. Here, visitors can expect a combination of glass maze and ghost maze.

Another premiere in Bonn will be the "Aeronaut" chain high-flyer, which will carry visitors through the air at a height of 80 metres and in retro design.

Old friends

Some popular rides of the past years will return to Pützchens Markt this year: The looping carousel "Infinity" is not for the faint-hearted. With a height of 65 metres and a flight radius of 61 metres, it is the largest of its kind. Three gondolas with 360-degree rotation reach a top speed of 125 kilometres per hour. In the "Frisbee" gyro swing, passengers sit on a huge turntable that rises to a height of almost 20 metres. The running course of the "Big Bamboo" takes you to the South Seas. Here, visitors experience water games, a raft ride, a ten-metre suspension bridge and paths with obstacles.

Among the 170 shops in the main area are 24 rides, 13 children's rides, a ghost train, three amusements, a maze and three lottery stalls. The traditional Pluutenmarkt, reminiscent of the origins of the traditional funfair, will also be back.

The funfair fans can also look forward to the two roller coasters "Alpen-Coaster" and "Wilde Maus". The "Europa-Riesenrad" and the "Apollo 13" propeller will also be there. Of course, there will also be classics like "Voodoo Jumper", "Nessy", "Break-Dance" and "Octopussy". Meanwhile, the two big rides "Fire and Ice" and "Apollo 13" will be missing.

The Opening

The funfair will open with the historic parade on Friday, 9 September, from 1.30 pm. Around 65 delegations from German showmen's associations have announced their attendance for the march through Pützchen. And the old tractors of the showmen's families were, are and will remain the top attractions for the guests at the side of the procession.

After the arrival of the procession, all participants march into the Bavarian Festival Hall. Festival host Jan-Patrick Wolters will welcome 900 citizens from the borough of Beuel on this day. They are all 65 years old and are invited by the city to the opening event of Pützchens Markt - a good custom.

The opening ceremony in the festival tent will begin at 3 pm with the traditional tapping of the barrel by Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. As the main act, guests can look forward to a performance by the Rhenish dialect band Klüngelköpp.

Further events

The Rhenish Evening on the Sunday of the fair will be organised this year by a private organiser with the support of the Friends of Pützchens Markt. The bands Miljö, Räuber, Paveier and Kasalla will perform on stage after the official opening at 6 pm. Before that - at 3 pm - the Telekom Baskets will present the team for the new season in the marquee.

On the Sunday of the fair, as always, the fairground fair is on the programme at 10 am. On Kermis Monday, the association for the promotion of the elderly, disabled, children and orphans organises a free Kermis visit for these target groups under the name "Pützchens Markt hilft". More than 1000 people can look forward to various free rides and a delicious snack in the Bavarian tent. In addition, there will be gift bags with numerous surprises for them again this year.

Also on the programme for Monday is the Radio Bonn Rhine-Sieg Day and the After-Job Party starting at 6 p.m. The high-altitude fireworks display on Kirmes Tuesday starts at 10 p.m. and will then traditionally bring the fair to a close.

Safety measures

With a security concept developed over the years with the fire brigade and the police, the city wants to ensure the safety of the visitors. The public order office and the police will be on patrol together, and known troublemakers will be banned from entering the fairgrounds. In addition, there will be video surveillance at two locations to prevent crime. Once again, a joint control centre for the police, public order office, fire brigade and ambulance service will be set up at the Marktschule, where all security-relevant information will be collected.

How to get there:

The market area in Pützchen is easy to reach by public transport. The Stadtwerke Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft will again be offering special lines and additional trips. The SWB Pützchens-Markt ticket costs 5.80 Euro for a return journey in the Bonn city area, children pay 2.90 Euro.

From Bonn's main railway station, passengers can use the special line E, which runs (marked PM 1) to Adelheidisplatz or (marked PM2) also to Friedensstraße. Alternatively, passengers can also take tram line 66 to Vilich-Müldorf. From Ramersdorf and Küdinghoven, bus line 635 goes to Adelheidisplatz or Holtorfer Straße. From Bonn-Bad Godesberg, another special line (marked PM3) also takes passengers to Adelheidisplatz. According to SWB, the last guaranteed trips of these special lines will take place at 2 am and 4 am on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On the two nights from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday, the night bus lines N1 to N5 will run from Bonn Central Station every half hour from 0.35 a.m. to 4.35 a.m., while lines N6 to N10 will run every hour during the same period.

Line 66 departs from the Vilich-Müldorf stop in the direction of Siegburg at 0.15, 0.45 and 1.45, and in the direction of Bonn at 0.15, 0.45, 1.15 and 2.15. On Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday nights, it also runs in the direction of Siegburg at 2.45 am, 3.45 am, and in the direction of Bonn at 3.15 am and 4.15 am.

Arrival by bicycle or e-scooter

If you want to come to Pützchens Markt by bike, you can park your bike either on Siegburger Straße near the comprehensive school or on the corner of Pützchens Chaussee/Sebastianusstraße. Both parking areas will be illuminated, and the police will also set up video surveillance at the Siegburger Straße parking area. Because the entire fairground is defined as a no-parking zone, those who drive to Pützchens Markt on an e-scooter will also be directed to the bicycle parking spaces.

PÜMA DAILY - the webshow for Pützchens Markt

After a two-year break due to Corona, GA reporters Jana Henseler and Michael Wrobel are back on the air with their web show "PüMa Daily". One day before the start of the show, the two will be reporting from the fairground with the first episode. Then Jana and Micha will do their already legendary ride test and test the novelties and evergreens before all the other visitors.

Every day until 13 September, the two web reporters will then report live on Facebook and Instagram as well as with their show, which can be accessed on demand at www.ga.de/puema - with lots of background information, exciting glimpses behind the scenes, interviews and all the news and trends about Pützchens Markt. In addition, the two will broadcast live on Facebook and Instagram during Pützchens Markt. "We are really looking forward to finally going on air again with PüMa Daily," say the two. "And this year we have planned some very special highlights."

Opening hours

Pützchens Markt will be open from 9 to 13 September at the following times:

Friday, 09 September from 12 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 10 September from 12 to 3 a.m.

Sunday, 11 September from 10 am to 3 am

Monday, 12 September from 12 to 1 a.m.

Tuesday, 13 September from 12 to midnight

Higher prices possible

The number of applications for a stand at Pützchens Markt proves that the Corona pandemic has also left its mark on the fairground industry. Whereas in the past around 1200 companies always applied, this time there were only 801.

Peter Barth, chairman of the Bonn Showmen's Association, expects admission prices for the rides to be between ten and twelve per cent higher than in 2019. The funfair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. "The costs for food and drink will be similar to the prices at the Bonn Christmas market in 2021," Barth told the GA.

New market management

Kathrin Krumbach is the first woman in the long history of Puetzchens Markt to be appointed market manager. From April, she will be the contact person for showmen, fairground residents and guests. The change became necessary because Harald Borchert, a "market manager with a heart", retired. Pützchen's market is not new territory for Krumbach. During her apprenticeship at the City of Bonn in 2004, she worked in Harald Borchert's department and already got a taste of funfair air.

INFO:

The GA reports before and during Pützchens Markt at www.ga.de/puema. Here you will find background information, current information, the videos of PÜMA DAILY and impressions as well as photos of the funfair hustle and bustle.