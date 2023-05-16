15 June to 13 August Everything you need to know about the KunstRasen 2023 in Bonn
Service | Bonn · Various well-known artists will be performing again at the KunstRasen in Bonn in 2023. In addition to Brings, BAP and Simply Red, you can look forward to a number of other concerts. We have compiled all the information on the concerts, tickets and directions.
In summer, the concerts on the KunstRasen in Bonn are among the city's open-air highlights. Every year, nationally and internationally renowned artists and bands perform on the event area in the Rheinaue. In addition, there are more events there during the summer months.
As things stand at present, the first event in 2023 will be on 15 June with Santiano, who will travel to Bonn from the north of Schleswig-Holstein. Other artists have already been announced. The organisers are gradually expanding their programme.
An overview of the concerts at KunstRasen 2023 so far:
- Thursday, 15 June: Santiano, starts at 7pm, tickets are available here.
- Monday, 19 June: Bon Iver, performance starts at 6.30pm., tickets are available here.
- Tuesday, 20 June: Porcupine Tree, starts at 6.30pm., tickets available here.
- Tuesday, 4 July: OneRepublic, starts at 6.30pm, tickets available here.
- Friday, 7 July: Roland Kaiser, starts at 7pm, tickets available here.
- Friday, 14 July: Simply Red, starts at 6.30pm, tickets available here.
- Saturday, 15 July: Broilers, starts at 7pm, tickets available here.
- Thursday, 3 August: Ayliva, starts at 7pm, tickets available here.
- Friday, 4 August: Brings, starts at 7pm, tickets available here.
- Thursday, 10 August: Placebo, starts at 7pm, tickets here.
- Saturday, 12 August: Niedeckens BAP, starts at 6.30 p.m., tickets available here.
Further events on the KunstRasen 2023
- The Klassik! picnic with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn has become a tradition. It will take place on Sunday, 18 June. The picnic starts at 5 pm, the orchestra will play from 7 pm. Admission is free, and you can bring your own food. You can also book set tables. More information on the organiser's website.
- A Folk! picnic will be held for the second time on Saturday, 8 July. Bands and musicians from the singer-songwriter scene will be on stage. The event starts at 2 pm.
KunstRasen in Bonn: address, directions and parking spaces
The KunstRasen concert site is located in the Rheinaue in Bonn-Gronau, directly on the Rhine and on the same level as the Post Tower. The address is Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse, 53113 Bonn. According to the organisers, parking spaces are signposted, including multi-storey car parks. The cost of a parking space is usually five to six euros.
You can also get there by public transport. The underground lines 16, 63 and 66 will take you to the stops "Rheinaue" or "Heussallee" respectively, from where it is a few minutes' walk to the concert site. Bus numbers 610 and 611 stop at "Johanniterkrankenhaus". Pedestrians and cyclists simply follow the Rhine until the site is visible and signposted.
KunstRasen in Bonn: What can I take with me?
Visitors are allowed to take bags with them, but they must not be bigger than Din-A4. You can bring a PET bottle or a tetrapack up to 0.5 litres and a blanket. Larger bags must be handed in at the cloakroom. There will be checkpoints at the entrance. Bringing other food and drinks, glass bottles, deodorant, all kinds of chairs and folding stools, prams, large umbrellas, animals, weapons, drugs, fireworks and Bengalos is not permitted.
KunstRasen in Bonn: Food and drink
There will be various food and drink stalls on the KunstRasen grounds. There is also a merchandise tent. At these you can pay both in cash and by card.
KunstRasen: Information for people with disabilities
Of course, wheelchair users can also visit the KunstRasen. However, access is via a cobblestone path, the festival site itself is a field. There is a raised area for wheelchair users, and toilets suitable for the disabled are also available. Tickets for people with disabilities can be ordered separately by calling 0228/502010. Admission for a designated accompanying person is free. The disabled person's ID card must be shown when purchasing the ticket and at the entrance.
