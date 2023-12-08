Exhibition at the Odysseum in Cologne Is a visit to "Harry Potter: Visions of Magic" worthwhile?

Info

The exhibition

"Harry Potter: Visions of Magic" takes place until June 2024 at the Odysseum, Corintostrasse 1, 51103 Cologne. Tickets for children aged five and over are available from 20.90 euros, adults (aged 16 and over) pay 26.90 euros: https://harrypottervisionsofmagic.com/

Opening hours

Tue to Thu, 11 am to 7 pm; Fri, 10 am to 8 pm; Sat and Sun, holidays, public holidays in NRW, 10 am to 8 pm. Last admission is one hour before closing time.