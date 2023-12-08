Exhibition at the Odysseum in Cologne Is a visit to "Harry Potter: Visions of Magic" worthwhile?
Cologne · "Harry Potter: Visions of Magic", an interactive experience for fans of the wizarding world, opens this weekend at the Odysseum in Cologne. Many dates are already sold out. Is it worth a visit?
If you ever get lost in the magical world of Harry Potter, the "traveling knight" is always on hand. A night bus that picks up stranded witches and wizards, offers them a warm four-poster bed under golden chandeliers spread over three floors and takes them to the place of their choice. All at breathtaking speed, with the colors of London at night rushing past the windows. What author Joanne K. Rowling once described in the third installment of the Harry Potter saga can now be experienced at the Odysseum in Cologne starting this weekend. The interactive exhibition "Visions of Magic" opens there on Friday, transporting visitors to the very locations of the popular book and film series.
It's a story that still inspires millions of fans today: Harry Potter grows up with his disliked relatives after the death of his parents. Aunt Petunia, Uncle Vernon and Cousin Dudley don't exactly make it easy for him, until one day he finds out that he is a wizard and is to be taught at the magical school Hogwarts. Here he makes friends and can be truly happy for the first time - if it weren't for the dark wizard called Voldemort, who strives for absolute power and puts Harry's life in danger.
In Cologne, it's off to the Ministry of Magic or “Nokturngasse”
The story actually begins in a closet under the stairs, where the protagonist has to live with his unlikeable relatives in the tiniest of spaces. In the entrance area of the Odysseum in Cologne, white envelopes with red seals dangle from the ceiling: an invitation to Hogwarts! Then the "Traveling Knight" whizzes past, it's off to “Grimmauldplatz” to the home of the family of Sirius Black, Harry Potter's godfather, on to the Ministry of Magic, where the fast-moving lifts are marked with "out of order" signs, and on to “Nokturngasse”, where spiders and bats lurk.
At each of these locations, there is sometimes more, sometimes less to explore. Visitors can use a magic wand to search for traces of magic that appear like clouds of mist on the LED walls. These are interactive with the touch of a button, sometimes changing the room design, sometimes revealing surprising objects.
The exhibition, advertised by event organizers as an "interactive art experience", works mainly with detailed projections to depict the world of magic. In most of the rooms, these are complemented by sculptural backdrops. Each of these places has secrets to offer. However, the greatest magic unfolds when there is more than just 360-degree projections, when the rooms are designed with props and the backdrops literally invite you to explore. One such experience is on “Nokturngasse”, where several black brick building fronts rise up in the lantern light, with wicked potions and poisons to be discovered in their shop windows. Or in the Hall of Prophecies, where countless crystal spheres pile up and make the mirrored room glow mystically blue.
The fact that the enchanting atmosphere works even when one’s gaze wanders off to ventilation pipes on the ceiling or unsightly worn carpets can also be due in large part to the musical accompaniment. The famous compositions of the masterful John Williams, which were already unmistakable in the film adaptations, can be heard at every location.
Author Joanne K. Rowling has created a magical world with "Harry Potter" - but has also faced criticism
Joanne K. Rowling laid the foundation for all of this in 1997, when the first of seven volumes, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", was published in the UK, followed by the German translation in 1998. With more than 500 million books sold in nearly 80 languages, it is one of the most successful literary series in the world. But it didn't stop there: from 2001 to 2011, eight movies starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger followed. Worldwide sales: 7.7 billion US dollars, the equivalent of almost 7.1 billion euros.
Twelve years after the last film adaptation, the wizarding world has clearly lost none of its fascination - even though Rowling has fallen out of favor with some fans. The British author has made several controversial statements about trans women since the summer of 2020, and accusations of discrimination have been leveled against her. Actor Radcliffe, among others, distanced himself from her as a result, but at the same time appealed to fans not to let the significance of the story get away from them. This is "sacred" and Rowling's statements don’t change that.
Celebrity guests Oliver and James Phelps also travelled to the media event
Nevertheless, the controversy remains. At the beginning of 2023, activists called for a boycott of "Hogwarts Legacy". The video game was released this February and the plot also takes place at Hogwarts, albeit long before the events of the books and film adaptations. The calls for a boycott were all over social media, yet "Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most popular games of the year and has been bought in the millions.
And the dates for "Visions of Magic" are also fully booked in many cases, with the Odysseum selling more than 130,000 tickets even before the opening. The criticism of Rowling has apparently not diminished the success of "Harry Potter”.
This is also reflected in the faces of the fans who were able to view the exhibition together with the media just a few days before the official launch. Marie and Kerstin from Cologne, both 27 years old, describe themselves as "fans from the very beginning". For them, it was "overwhelming", the first time they could really "immerse" themselves in the beloved magical world. Especially as two celebrities also travelled to the event that day: Oliver and James Phelps, who play the popular twins Fred and George Weasley in the movies.
The actors were in demand during the press event, having time for a brief chat with the General-Anzeiger. "It brings back a lot of good memories of filming," says James. He intuitively held the magic wand in the Odysseum the same way he did on set. They find the exhibition "incredible", adds Oliver. Did they also get to see a bit of Cologne? They both nod. It's not their first time in the city anyway. They were particularly taken with the Christmas market at the cathedral.
A visit to the Odysseum is for sure worthwhile, especially for Harry Potter fans. A tour is 60 to 90 minutes, which is a little short - especially for the price which starts at 20 euros - but it can be extended in individual cases. Although important locations such as Hogwarts are not included, the exhibition is thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining. How fitting that Christmas is just around the corner - and one or two wishes can perhaps still be fulfilled in the form of an admission ticket.
Orig. text: Judith Nikula
Translation: ck