Sexual harassment cases in Bonn Exhibitionist continues to molest people
Bonn · An exhibitionist who has recently sexually molested children, he was again taken into police custody now. Here’s why the police had to let the man go again.
The man, who is said to have sexually harassed adults on several occasions, is now also believed to have behaved indecently towards children. The incident is said to have taken place in Wasserland and is once again keeping the Bonn police and public prosecutor's office busy.
We are talking about an exhibitionist who is no stranger to the police. As reported, there are already seven charges against the man for sexual harassment. So far, women in Dottendorf and Kessenich have been the main victims. This time, the man - a feminine-looking, heavily made-up 43-year-old with a ponytail - is said to have been at Wasserland on Saturday, 16 June, where a group of children were playing football.
According to the children, he initially asked if he could play, parents later told the GA. The children let the man play with them, but he later moved to a neighbouring green area, where he allegedly performed sexual acts on himself in front of them. Some of the children then called their parents. Two fathers rushed over and held the man until the police arrived.
Police confirm incident
Police spokesman Michael Beyer confirmed the incident. "Our colleagues confronted him and arrested him provisionally," said Beyer. The case was then reported to the public prosecutor's office. The following day, the man had to be released by order of the public prosecutor's office. The police also contacted the city of Bonn about a possible placement in a psychiatric facility at the request of the local regulatory authority. The city refused.
"The file on the incident on 16 June, which is allegedly a case of sexual abuse of children without physical contact, is not yet available here. The police investigation is ongoing," said Sebastian Buß, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, in response to a GA enquiry. The accused was released from police custody on 17 June by order of the public prosecutor because the strict requirements for pre-trial detention were not met, Buß continued.
The grounds for detention of flight or risk of flight were not present because the accused - who was probably not officially registered - could be contacted by post. So far, there were also no indications that he would evade the criminal proceedings against him. Buß explained: "The reason for detention based on the risk of recidivism does not come into consideration, as the accused has not previously appeared or been convicted for sexual abuse of children."
Proceedings relating to a similar incident on 15 April were discontinued by the public prosecutor's office. At that time, the man had allegedly sexually assaulted children. In retrospect, however, it turned out that he had exposed himself to a woman in a place where children were also present.
According to the penal code, cases involving adults are in the lower criminal category and are therefore hardly punishable, Buß explained at the time. They are roughly equivalent to insults. If children are the target of the offender, then the case looks different: Then it would be a case of sexual abuse of children without physical contact. According to the penal code, this is punishable by a prison sentence of six months to ten years.
Parents are worried
The legal background is one thing, the concern of the parents is another: Some fathers and mothers do not understand why the 43-year-old can still be up to mischief in Dottendorf and Kessenich. " The man has long been known to all parents and unfortunately many children in Kessenich. He stalks girls, exposes himself and threatens them. Should something even worse happen before he finally ends up behind bars or in a psychiatric ward?" wonders Nemanja Rujevic, father of two children and well acquainted with a family whose child was affected by the incident on 16 June.
An enquiry to the city of Bonn on Monday as to why the 43-year-old was not admitted to a psychiatric facility remained unanswered until Wednesday afternoon.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)