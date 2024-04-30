Man is known to Bonn police Exhibitionist reportedly exposed himself in front of children

Responding to the GA on Monday, Bonn police confirmed the reports from victims, along with the description of the exhibitionist that was published on Facebook. Seven complaints have been filed since February, said police spokesman Michael Beyer. They have all been handed over to the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, which is now investigating the cases. According to Beyer, the man in question is a 43-year-old with no permanent address, whom the police have already taken into temporary custody several times. “At the moment, however, we can do no more than detain him temporarily,” said Beyer.