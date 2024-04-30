Man is known to Bonn police Exhibitionist reportedly exposed himself in front of children
Bonn · An exhibitionist has been reported on multiple occasions in Dottendorf and Kessenich. So far, he has mainly had women on his radar. Now, he is also said to have exposed himself in front of children. The police and public prosecutor's office are on the case.
An exhibitionist is apparently active right now in Dottendorf and Kessenich. In a Facebook post on the page “You come from Friesdorf if...”, a member of that group warns readers about the perpetrator. He is said to have a feminine physique, wear a ponytail and is often heavily made up. While the man is believed to have only targeted adults until now, especially women, he is said to have recently exposed himself near primary school children in the Wasserland sports park.
The perpetrator usually wears black tattered leggings with black shorts, a black hooded sweater and often a black fleece-like jacket.
He is said to be carrying a blue rucksack with a white H motif and appears generally scruffy. He was mainly seen in the Wasserland area in Dottendorf and also in the woods over Loki-Schmidt-Platz. He drops his pants in front of women and has even chased them in some cases.
What is new is that the man recently exposed himself near children. It is also said that the perpetrator may react aggressively verbally. “Everyone is advised to be vigilant, but above all to inform and educate your children and ideally avoid the path through the woods in Wasserland,” the post continues.
Police have received seven complaints since February
Responding to the GA on Monday, Bonn police confirmed the reports from victims, along with the description of the exhibitionist that was published on Facebook. Seven complaints have been filed since February, said police spokesman Michael Beyer. They have all been handed over to the public prosecutor's office in Bonn, which is now investigating the cases. According to Beyer, the man in question is a 43-year-old with no permanent address, whom the police have already taken into temporary custody several times. “At the moment, however, we can do no more than detain him temporarily,” said Beyer.
Exhibitionism in front of children is punishable by law
Sebastian Buß, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office, explains the situation. His office is currently investigating the cases, he said. “We have several cases involving adults,” said Buß. However, according to the Criminal Code, these cases rank in the lower criminal range and are therefore hardly punishable. They are roughly equivalent to verbal insults. The incident with the children is the first of its kind that the man has been accused of. If confirmed, it would constitute serious sexual abuse of children without physical contact. According to the penal code, this is punishable by a prison sentence of six months to ten years.
The city of Bonn is also involved in the case of the 43-year-old. But according to the city's press office, the only report of exhibitionism that they had received was at the end of February. The police, who were also involved at the time, had dealt with the case. The city has not received any further information since then, it added.
Police spokesperson Beyer advises all residents who come across the 43-year-old to not take any notice of him, to continue on their way quickly and to call the police emergency number 110 immediately.
Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: ck