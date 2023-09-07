Health Experts expect an increase in Corona cases
Berlin · As the season for other respiratory diseases begins, so does the season for Covid-19. Experts believe there will be shortages in clinics. Especially risk groups are advised to be vaccinated.
German corona experts expect an increase in infections in autumn and winter and also consider bottlenecks in the health system possible due to staff shortages. "I expect that many of us will have another Corona infection in the next few months," said virologist Sandra Ciesek from Frankfurt University Hospital in a video interview.
It will certainly be exhausting again in the hospital. It is a "nerve factor" for everyone when the cold season comes - similar to last year. Most of those affected are absent for a week. Being sick in itself is annoying, but so are the absences among colleagues.
Adapted vaccine to be available from 18 September
As long as Omikron is circulating, she is relatively relaxed, said Ciesek. She does not see any danger that the situation will change significantly or that government measures will be imposed again. Asked whether she was concerned about newly emerged virus variants, she said: "not really". Especially with regard to the relatively strongly mutated subline BA.2.86, also called Pirola, many questions are still open. She considered a detection in Germany as a question of time.
From the week of 18 September, the vaccine from Biontech, which has been adapted to the current Omikron variants, will be available in practices, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed. Moderna vaccine is also still available in the central federal warehouse - if a doctor prescribes it, it will be delivered and paid for.
There is no approval yet for the adapted Moderna vaccine. If it is approved and Moderna decides to offer it as part of standard care, the vaccine will also be paid for by the health insurance fund if doctors prescribe it as part of the Stiko recommendation. The ministry thus rejected statements by the North Rhine Pharmacists Association in the "Rheinische Post" that only Biontech vaccine would be paid for by the federal government.
Staff shortage in hospitals can become a problem
Leif Sander of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin called on groups covered by the recommendation of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) to get a booster shot with the adapted Sars-CoV-2 vaccine in autumn. This includes, for example, people over 60 who have not recently been infected with Sars-CoV-2. They can pick up the flu vaccination at the same time, he said.
"It's not just about Covid this year," said Leif Sander of the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. Seasonal increases in infectious diseases, combined with staff shortages like last year, could lead to stress limits relatively quickly. "I think that will happen again this autumn." Particularly in paediatrics and the emergency departments, bottlenecks threatened relatively quickly.
Stefan Kluge from the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) described the biggest problem for intensive care units for the autumn as the staff shortage in Germany, which has existed for some time, especially in nursing. About a quarter of the intensive care beds could not be used for this reason. At present, however, the situation is stable. Of the 180 or so Corona patients in intensive care units, a large proportion are actually being treated for other medical problems.
Kluge appealed to people to stay at home when they have symptoms of illness. "Of course, one should already try not to get infected." Ciesek said that individually you can protect yourself very well with an FFP2 mask, for example if you don't want to get sick before a transplant or before a planned trip. "We are out of the pandemic, but the viruses are still there," Sander said.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)