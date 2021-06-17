Weather forecast : Extreme heat expected in Bonn and the region

In Bonn and the region, temperatures are rising strongly. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region In Bonn and the region it remains warm. Very warm. For Thursday, there is an official heat warning. It could be up to 35 degrees. Also in the next days it should become only slightly cooler.

Summer has come to stay: In the next few days, the thermometer in Bonn and the region should climb even higher. For Thursday there is an official warning of heat. Already in the morning hours it could become up to 31 degrees with beaming sunshine. At noon maximum values of even 35 degrees are expected. Only in the evening will it cool down slightly.

On Friday, it will again be extremely warm with temperatures of up to 32 degrees. At noon, there could be rain showers. Nevertheless, people in Bonn and the surrounding area can look forward to up to six hours of sunshine on this day. Also in the evening hours it will remain sunny at 30 degrees.