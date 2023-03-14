Thieves in Bonn-Kessenich : Fake carpet salesmen rob 83-year-old woman

Kessenich On Friday, trick thieves stole from an 83-year-old woman in Bonn-Kessenich. The men pretended to be carpet salesmen.

Two tricksters stole from an 83-year-old woman in Bonn-Kessenich on Friday. A few days earlier, unknown persons had called the woman and claimed that they had a carpet to give away, the police reported. The woman refused the callers' offer.

At about 12.55 p.m. on Friday, two men rang the doorbell of the 83-year-old woman's flat and pretended to be carpet sellers. After the woman let the two men in, one of them engaged the 83-year-old in conversation. The other man pretended to go to the toilet and searched the woman's flat for money and valuables. In the process, the man allegedly stole several wallets containing cash. Shortly after the two men had left the flat, the woman noticed that the purses were missing and alerted the police.

The two men are described as follows: One is said to be short and about 40 years old. He was said to be wearing a three-day beard, jeans and a jumper. The second man is said to be about 1.80 metres tall and slim. He was also said to have dark hair and to be wearing a dark jacket. The two men allegedly drove off in a white small car with the city code "DO" on the licence plate. The police have started an investigation.