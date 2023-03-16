Metal defines his life Famous blogger from Niederkassel: Gerald Bauer

"When I was about 13 years old, Guns'n'Roses were big. Then Metallica came along and I got more and more into rock music." Then when heavier bands, like Slayer came along, he was into that too. "Then soon came the first death metal and finally black metal bands," recalls the now 44-year-old. At that time, the luxury of Spotify and Youtube did not yet exist. Bauer read through Rockhard magazine to discover bands or relied on tips from friends. "In my youth, people still copied each other's new acquisitions onto cassette tapes. The album usually fit on the A-side of the cassette. And since the B-side of the cassette was still free, you sometimes got new things that you had never heard of," says Bauer about earlier times.