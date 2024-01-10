Farmer protests Farmers in the region announce new rallies
Bonn · Farmers blocked roads and motorway accesses with various actions on Monday. New protests are planned for NRW and the region over the course of the week.
Farmers are continuing their protests. Following the start of the week of protests on Monday, there are to be further rallies in the region on Thursday. The German Farmers' Association had called for demonstrations throughout Germany. Numerous farmers also took part in Bonn and the region, driving tractors into Bonn city centre, among other places. As a result, there were considerable traffic problems for car drivers as well as bus and train travellers.
The Rheinische Landwirtschaftsverband (RLV) has announced a protest at the headquarters of the traffic light parties at state level in Düsseldorf on Wednesday, 10 January. In a press release, the RLV announced that a delegation representing rural areas would be presenting the farmers' resolution to the politicians.
According to the police, further farmers' meetings have also been announced for Thursday in the Rhein-Sieg district: Further protests are to take place on Thursday from 6am to 10am and 3pm to 7pm respectively. The actions are to take place at the junction between the A560 and B8 motorways near Hennef and in Sankt Augustin- Niederpleis.
In Bonn and the district of Ahrweiler, no further gatherings had been registered with the police and district administration by Tuesday evening.
(Original text: GA/Translation: Mareike Graepel)