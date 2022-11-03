Energy crisis : Federal Cabinet approves one-off payment for gas customers

The Federal Cabinet has approved a one-off payment worth billions of euros to ease the burden on gas customers. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn Gas customers can expect emergency aid as early as December. The measure is intended to bridge the time until the gas price brake for households takes effect next March.

On Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet approved the one-off payment for gas customers worth billions. Specifically, in the course of the "emergency aid" in December, the obligation for consumers to make the contractually agreed advance or instalment payment is to be waived.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said that even though wholesale prices had recently fallen, further developments remained uncertain. "Private consumers and businesses are increasingly suffering from these high prices and urgently need relief."

The emergency aid approved in Cabinet was therefore a very important first step, he said. "Further steps will follow and we are working flat out in the federal government to implement the gas and electricity price brakes," Habeck said. He spoke of very complex issues.

Taxes to be dropped

According to a paper, the Federal Government expects the emergency aid to cost an estimated nine billion euros. Taxes have been waived, among other things because of the bureaucratic burden.

The following is planned for tenancies: According to the paper, the landlord's relief is to be passed on to the tenants with the operating cost statement for 2022. Tenants who have already been making increased advance payments for operating costs since spring 2022 are to be exempted from the obligation to pay the increase amount in December.

In the case of new contracts, it can be assumed that advance payments adjusted to the current energy costs have already been agreed, it says. "Here, the tenant will be exempted from the obligation to pay the advance payment in December 2022 in a fixed amount."

The corresponding draft law on "emergency aid" now enters parliamentary consultations. According to the paper, the Bundestag is expected to approve it on 10 and 11 November, the Bundesrat on 11 November - for which a special session would be necessary. By the beginning of November, the procedures and regulations for determining the amount of the rebate are to be clear. By mid-November, the suppliers are to determine the amount to be refunded. By 21 November, the details of the December emergency aid should be known on the websites of the natural gas suppliers. On 1 December, the suppliers are to receive the refund of the instalments from the state.

The emergency aid is intended to bridge the gap until the introduction of the gas price brake for households in March. However, the federal government is aiming for retroactive relief as of 1 February, according to a federal government paper. What exactly this means is open. The utilities had made it clear that a gas price brake could not be put in place before March.