December 15–17 Festive tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Festive atmosphere at Endenich Castle, Rhenish cuisine in Bonn's Südstadt district and plenty of Christmas theatre: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The Kreuzkirche and Endenich Castle are festively illuminated, the Bonn Christmas Circus is celebrating its premiere and Bonn's theatres are also dressing up for Christmas. Anyone who is not yet in the Christmas spirit despite the third Advent can distract themselves with traditional Rhenish cuisine and a documentary about the digital revolution. An overview of these and other tips for the third weekend of Advent.
Bonn Christmas market
Away from the large Bonn Christmas market, the market of lights in front of the Kreuzkirche church invites you to browse through organic street food, regional mulled wine and arts and crafts in a cosy atmosphere. As in previous years, the Wiehs family from Kreuzberg an der Ahr will be bringing their "Flut Stollen" with them. The proceeds from the stollen and some other products will go towards rebuilding the Ahr valley. In addition to atmospheric lighting, Christmas concerts round off the contemplative atmosphere. The church pavilion is also open during the Christmas market.
Where: Square in front of the Kreuzkirche, An der Evangelischen Kirche, 53113 Bonn
When: Friday, 15 December to Sunday, 17 December, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Bonn Christmas Circus
International acrobatics and clowning in a Christmassy guise: with a new tent and new lighting system, the Bonn Christmas Circus has a new splendour this year. For the 16th time, it will be presenting its programme every day until 2 January. Tickets are available on the Weihnachtscircus website.
Where: Pützchens Wiesen, Holzlarer Weg, 53229 Bonn
When: Friday, 15 December, 3pm and 7pm, Saturday, 16 December, and Sunday, 17 December, 2pm and 6pm
Tickets: from 20 Euro (reduced 15 Euro)
Cyber Everything
Shimon Dotan and Netaya Anbar have been guests at the Centre for Science and Thought in Bonn for three months as part of the Desirable AI project. On Friday, the filmmakers will present their new documentary film "Cyber Everything", which sheds light on the various facets of the digital age. The project centres on the human position between control and loss of control. Afterwards, viewers are invited to a panel discussion with the filmmakers and philosopher Markus Gabriel. The discussion will be moderated by journalist and philosopher Gert Scobel.
Where: Cinema in the Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn-Beuel
When: Friday, 15 December, 7 pm
Admission: free, tickets are only available at the box office
Endenich Castle Christmas
On Saturday, Endenich Castle will be enveloped in a fairytale-like glow of lights, surrounded by Advent music and Christmas scents. True to the motto "Culture for all", the Endenich Culture and Citizens' Association offers food, drinks and activities at moderate prices at the Castle Christmas. There is also plenty for children to discover: scouts tell fairy tales in a cosy, warm yurt, crafts are made in the Secret Santa workshop and candlesticks are created while sawing trees.
Where: In Endenich Castle, Am Burggraben 18
When: Saturday, 16 December, from 12 noon
Admission: free of charge
37th Open Stage Rhineland - Christmas Edition
A Christmas surprise bag of cabaret awaits visitors to the Open Stage Rhineland on Sunday at the Pantheon. For around two hours, artists will delight the audience with comedy, magic, music and poetry slams. Spontaneous short performances are also possible.
Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn
When: Sunday, 17 December, 8 to 10.15 pm
Admission: 7 Euro (reduced 5 Euro)
Rhenish cooking
Seasonal soup, buckwheat pancakes and hearty sauerbraten with dumplings and apple compote: participants will cook traditional Rhineland dishes based on old and new recipes with culinary anecdotes from the Rhineland. A local wine is also included. The price of 59 Euro includes the ingredients for the 4-course menu, wine, use of the kitchen and crockery as well as culinary supervision.
Meeting point: Family education centre, Lennéstraße 5
When: Saturday, 16 December, 11 am
Admission: 59 Euro, registration is required on 0228 - 65 45 53 or by email to info@stattreisen-bonn.de
Christmas theatre: The magic clock
When Mrs Sahrine finds a magic clock in her weed garden that can conjure up time, she is overjoyed. The old woman is not even bothered by the fact that it drains the time of life from other people. Witch Stummelzahn and the Wizard of Finsterburg try to stop the old lady with the help of the audience.
Where: Bonn City Library, Hall, Haus der Bildung, Mühlheimer Platz 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday 15 December, 2.30 to 3.30 pm
Admission: free of charge, prior registration is required at stadtbibliothek.kinderbibliothek@bonn.de or 0228 77 54 04
Springmaus improvisation theatre: On the fir tree, get set, go!
With fun and improvisation, the Springmaus ensemble turns the Christmas story on its head. Father Christmas, the Christ Child and the Three Wise Men stroll through the Christmas season according to the wishes of the audience. Tickets are available from the Springmaus ticket shop. The dates on Friday and Saturday are already sold out.
Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn
When: Sunday, 17 December, 7 pm
Admission: from 32.30 Euro
