December 15–17 Festive tips for the weekend

Away from the large Bonn Christmas market, the market of lights in front of the Kreuzkirche church invites you to browse through organic street food, regional mulled wine and arts and crafts in a cosy atmosphere. As in previous years, the Wiehs family from Kreuzberg an der Ahr will be bringing their "Flut Stollen" with them. The proceeds from the stollen and some other products will go towards rebuilding the Ahr valley. In addition to atmospheric lighting, Christmas concerts round off the contemplative atmosphere. The church pavilion is also open during the Christmas market.