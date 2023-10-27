Escape Room in Bad Godesberg Fictitious Republic of Fremdistan opens its doors again

One of them is Pylyp. "The refugee aid organization has done so much for us that I immediately volunteered when they needed support," says the former seaman. He said that when he first volunteered it was a matter of preparing all the building elements (for the Escape Room) for transport to Wuppertal. Now, Pylyp has to interact with the players. "I really enjoy doing that," he says, "especially because the Escape Room is very realistic. I know a bit of German myself now, before that I could get by with English. But for my mother, a visit to the immigration office or other authorities is always a big challenge because she is overwhelmed with everything. I think it's good that people can find out here exactly how it feels.”