Escape Room in Bad Godesberg Fictitious Republic of Fremdistan opens its doors again
Bad Godesberg · Visitors to the Escape Room "Unknown Discomfort" can experience how complicated it can be for refugees to find their way in a new country. The Office for Social Affairs and Housing of Bonn ventures to give people a change of perspective through this experience.
"Yalla, Yalla," blares over the loudspeakers. Faster, faster. A bit of pressure is called for so that participants have to keep their wits about them in Fremdistan, the fictitious republic that is the focus of the Escape Room „Unbekanntes Unbehagen“ (“Unknown Discomfort”) in Bad Godesberg. (The word “fremd” means foreign in German so “Fremdistan” basically means a foreign country.) Twenty months ago, the project of Flüchtlingshilfe Bonn (Refugee Aid Bonn) celebrated its premiere in the Alte Zentrifuge in Bonn and then went on tour throughout the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Now it's back in Bonn - and is making many sit up and take notice - not only school classes and students, but also government bureaus and agencies.
Many puzzles to solve
The concept of "Unknown Discomfort" has not changed: It is still up to the teams to solve numerous puzzles within 60 minutes and find their way out of the Escape Room; at the same time, it is meant to highlight the challenges refugees face in a foreign country, starting with language barriers. These have become somewhat more diverse, as Nadja Müller de Ossio, who developed the idea for the project together with her colleague Jana Gigl, points out in an interview with the General Anzeiger. "When we first revived Fremdistan, there was no war in Ukraine yet," she says. "Since then, of course, we've had to deal with refugees from there, and three of them now know so much German that we can make them game leaders.”
One of them is Pylyp. "The refugee aid organization has done so much for us that I immediately volunteered when they needed support," says the former seaman. He said that when he first volunteered it was a matter of preparing all the building elements (for the Escape Room) for transport to Wuppertal. Now, Pylyp has to interact with the players. "I really enjoy doing that," he says, "especially because the Escape Room is very realistic. I know a bit of German myself now, before that I could get by with English. But for my mother, a visit to the immigration office or other authorities is always a big challenge because she is overwhelmed with everything. I think it's good that people can find out here exactly how it feels.”
Game leaders are specially trained
The concept also appealed to Professor Ranty Islam from the University of Media, Communication and Business (HMKW) in Cologne. "The project is an ideal example of successful gamification, i.e. the playful treatment of a complex topic," explains Islam, who is particularly interested in constructive journalism. "That's the kind of thing people like to do with virtual reality goggles these days, but an escape room like this allows for much deeper immersion because all the senses can be engaged.”
That's why he came with some of his students to do a test run to help train the game leaders. After all, everyone behind the scenes needs to gain experience in giving the right tips at the right moment - or even ramping up the pressure in the room at times. "Yalla, Yalla." Or in Ukrainian, "Shvydshe, Shvydshe.”
The Escape Room will officially open on Saturday, October 28, but interest is already considerable. “Besides the students from HMKW, a Cologne high school with two social science courses has already signed up," Müller de Ossio is pleased to report. "In addition, we are now specifically approaching government offices and departments in the city administration, because Fremdistan has proven its worth for city employees over the past year and a half.
Employees of the City of Bonn are also invited
Here, too, the response has been gratifying; the Office for Social Affairs and Housing has already signed up with two groups of participants. And "Unknown Discomfort" is attracting attention beyond the region: "Jana and I may present our joint project at the 'transform_d Summit' of the German Foundation for Commitment and Volunteering in November," says Müller de Ossio. With a bit of luck, government agencies throughout Germany could act on insights learned from the project, even if only in small steps. Then it could become easier for many refugees to see Germany not as a foreign country, but rather as home.
(Orig. text: Thomas Kölsch; Translation: ck)