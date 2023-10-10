Filming in Kessenich Film crew shoots scenes for new Netflix series in Bonn
Kessenich · A production company is filming scenes for a new Netflix series in Bonn. This is what it's about and where exactly it's being filmed.
There was a lot of activity on Renoisstraße and in the area between Heinrich-Körner-Straße and Graf-Galen-Straße on Monday. The residential area is usually quiet and peaceful during the holiday season, but on Monday morning there were several trucks parked there. Film equipment was being set up where the children of the Till Eulenspiegel School usually play. "Sound off, camera rolling," could be heared a little later. Bonn is once again the location of a film production. This time round, scenes for the six-part Netflix series "Cassandra" are being filmed. Some shots for this are currently also being produced in Cologne. A total of three days are planned for filming in Bonn.
According to the responsible production company "Rat Pack", the series is set in the 1970s and takes viewers back to a time when digitalisation was in its infancy. So far, this is what we know about the plot: Germany's oldest smart home has stood empty ever since its owners died under mysterious circumstances more than 50 years ago. When Samira (Mina Tander) moves in with her family, the electronic household help Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson) awakens from her decades-long slumber. She had been developed at the time to take care of a family. After the death of the former occupants of the house, "the good soul" was supposed to have been switched off. But now Cassandra senses a second chance. However, she doesn't just want to restrict herself to keeping everything in order, but soon sees herself as an equal member of the family and does everything in her power not to be left alone again.
The director and screenwriter is Benjamin Gutsche. The series is produced by Eva Stadler and Christian Becker and executive produced by Amara Palacios. In addition to Lavinia Wilson and Mina Tander, the cast includes Michael Klammer, Franz Hartwig, Mary Tölle, Joshua Kantara, Elias Grünthal and Filip Schnack. Cassandra is scheduled to start on Netflix in 2024.
Bonn has been the setting for several television, feature and cinema films in the past. For example, the Hofgarten and Markt were the setting for the ARD tragicomedy "Sterben können wir später" starring Walter Sittler and Andrea Sawatzki. The Rheinhotel Dreesen was used for "Das weiße Haus am Rhein" (The White House on the Rhine), which tells the story of a hotelier's family's struggle for survival between the end of the First World War and the eve of the Second. In addition, scenes of the feature film "Vous n'aurez pas ma haine", based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Antoine Leiris, were shot in the city, the Dortmund Tatort has already been a guest in Tannenbusch and for the ninth season of the RTL series "Der Lehrer" with Simon Böer, footage was shot at five different locations in the city, including the former Realschule Beuel. Bonn also provided the appropriate background several times for the production of internet and music videos.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Jean Lennox)