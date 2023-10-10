Filming in Kessenich Film crew shoots scenes for new Netflix series in Bonn

According to the responsible production company "Rat Pack", the series is set in the 1970s and takes viewers back to a time when digitalisation was in its infancy. So far, this is what we know about the plot: Germany's oldest smart home has stood empty ever since its owners died under mysterious circumstances more than 50 years ago. When Samira (Mina Tander) moves in with her family, the electronic household help Cassandra (Lavinia Wilson) awakens from her decades-long slumber. She had been developed at the time to take care of a family. After the death of the former occupants of the house, "the good soul" was supposed to have been switched off. But now Cassandra senses a second chance. However, she doesn't just want to restrict herself to keeping everything in order, but soon sees herself as an equal member of the family and does everything in her power not to be left alone again.