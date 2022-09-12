Sculpture in Bonn City : First act of vandalism on "Walking Bag"

Erwind Wum's "Walking Bag" was vandalised using sharpies, stickers and a toolbox. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The "Walking Bag" in Bonn has only been up for a good week, and the first individuals already feel they have to immortalise themselves on it. Someone even left a toolbox at a lofty height.

The sculpture by the Austrian Erwin Wurm was unveiled with great fanfare a good week ago near Münsterplatz. Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, member of the Bundestag in Bonn, used the occasion to say that Wurm used "humour as a wake-up call, as a nudge, as an invitation". The first anonymous persons have now felt called upon to add something of their own to the work.

A few illegible signatures now adorn the legs of the "Walking Bag", which was the subject of much discussion before it was unveiled. The toolbox that was added to the strap of the imitation luxury "Birkin Bag" is likely to please anyone who sees the walking handbag as a sexist attack.

