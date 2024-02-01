One year assessment First caterers withdraw from reusable tableware project

Here’s how it works

Relevo offers catering businesses contracts based on the number of sets of crockery provided, starting at 25 and going up to 200 sets. In Meckenheim and Rheinbach, size M is used with 40 sets. Customers can use the smartphone app to borrow crockery from food and drink takeaways free of charge.

The code of the container is scanned with the app. It can be returned to any shop that also uses Relevo products. Customers have 14 days to do so. The loan can be extended once for five days free of charge.

If the crockery is not returned on time, a "climate fee" of ten Euro per bowl and five Euro per cup will be charged. The amount is debited via the app; a corresponding means of payment must be specified when setting up the system.

Users without a smartphone can also use the system, but not deposit-free. They receive the so-called Weltretter card. This chip card is topped up with a deposit in the amount of the "climate fee" when borrowing. The credit expires if the loan period is not adhered to. The credit is reactivated when the card is returned. Further information is available online at www.hygieneexpress.de.