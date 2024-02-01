One year assessment First caterers withdraw from reusable tableware project
Meckenheim/Rheinbach · At the end of the subsidised pilot phase, the first businesses in Meckenheim and Rheinbach are pulling out of the joint system. The restaurateurs cite one main reason for this.
As pioneers in the region, the towns of Meckenheim and Rheinbach decided on a system for reusable crockery around a year ago. Although local authorities cannot impose a supplier on restaurateurs, a standardised system offers advantages for everyone involved. To make it more palatable for local businesses to get started, start-up funding was provided. Both municipalities rely on the deposit-free reusable system from Relevo, whose sales partner is the Meckenheim-based company Hygiene Express. A total of 13 businesses took part in the pilot project, which runs until the end of February. In the meantime, it is clear that some of the pubs and restaurants are dropping out straight away. Others, however, want to continue taking part or join the programme.
The Meckenheim restaurant Zum Fässchen is one of those that dropped out at the turn of the year. "I think the system itself is good. It just doesn't suit us as a traditional restaurant," says owner Andrea Stangl. The few guests who order takeaway food are regular customers - and they can borrow the normal china crockery on a trust basis.
Panagiotis Stavridis, owner of the Meckenheim Grill, is also quitting after the pilot phase. He had literally advertised the reusable crockery to his customers, he reports - without success. Customers preferred to use the usual disposable packaging for schnitzel, chips, gyros and the like. In December, a maximum of five guests used the new crockery. The snack bar boss summarises that at least the returns worked without any problems.
Demand is limited
Jörg Meyer from Via del Gusto in Rheinbach has had the same experience with the few customers who take advantage of the sustainable offer. "Cheese and ham in reusable packaging doesn't make sense," says the restaurateur. He is therefore also considering pulling out of the project. Katharina Pfannkuch, manager of the Stellwerk restaurant in Meckenheim, has also noticed a lack of acceptance among customers. The reusable crockery is only requested about every third day. She doubts the chances of success: "I don't think the system will catch on with customers."
From the municipalities' point of view, the primary goal is to reduce packaging waste. To kick-start the project, the respective trade associations in Meckenheim and Rheinbach and the city council in Rheinbach have covered the costs for the participating businesses in the first year. At the end of the pilot phase, the restaurateurs have to pay the fees themselves - they do not purchase the crockery permanently either, rather it is a kind of leasing contract with Hygiene Express. The monthly rental fees for the restaurants are cent per plate, bowl or cup, with a minimum total of ten Euro per month. The prices should be able to compete with the cost of buying disposable crockery.
In the end, the customers decide
Both Voreifel municipalities find the lack of response from customers regrettable. "Success depends on an optimal interplay between the reusable tableware format, the supply by the catering establishment and consumer demand," explains Susanne Schnitzler from the press and public relations department of the city of Rheinbach. Ultimately, it is the customers who decide whether they want to contribute to sustainability in this way.
Her colleague from Meckenheim, city spokesperson Marion Lübbehüsen, can only emphasise this. She thinks it's a shame that two businesses are being cancelled. In addition to a lack of demand from customers, the reason given is that the dispensing process is too time-consuming during ongoing business. Nevertheless, both cities hope that the chosen system will become more established. The businesses will continue to receive on-site advice and information. "You have to give it time," says Rheinbach's City Manager Ramona Mignon.
More controls could help
Kim Münstermann from the management of Hygiene Express finds the reluctance of publicans regrettable. In his opinion, one of the reasons could be that catering establishments are not sufficiently checked to see whether they are actually offering reusable crockery in accordance with the new regulations. Meckenheim and Rheinbach are the first municipalities in the Rhein-Sieg district to attempt to establish a standardised system. According to Münstermann, two municipalities in the district on the right bank of the Rhine had also shown interest. However, talks with Siegburg had come to nothing. Although there were information events in Sankt Augustin, the response was too low. Münstermann summarised that some landlords took action on their own, while others only did so when they were inspected.
According to Hygiene Express, 2,500 to 3,000 customers nationwide use the Relevo service, most of them individual catering businesses. In the Rhein-Sieg district, the number of customers is 400.
(Original text: Susanne Träupmann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)