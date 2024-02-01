Unique project for the Ahr valley First International Crisis centre planned for 100 million Euro

Kobernuß believes that the centre could be run by a private management company. However, this also needs to be examined in more detail during the in-depth concept development. The same applies to financing, sponsorship, the spatial programme and the development of the facility. In any case, the project could be a strong economic factor for the region. If we assume 200,000 visitors per year, who spend an average of around 40 Euro during their visit, we can hope for a regional added value of 3.5 million Euro. To achieve this, however, tourism in the Ahr Valley, with a peak of almost 1.4 million overnight stays and around 3.4 million day visitors, would have to recover after the flood, which he expects to happen at least in the medium term.