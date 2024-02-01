Unique project for the Ahr valley First International Crisis centre planned for 100 million Euro
Ahtal · The International Crisis Centre Ahr (ICCA) clears the first hurdle. The decisive factor for its realisation, however, is its economic feasibility. This concept should make it work.
The International Crisis Centre Ahr (ICCA) project conceived by Andreas Wittpohl at the Future Conference for Reconstruction has now cleared the first hurdle: The concept and plausibility study commissioned by the district of Ahrweiler confirms that the idea of the former managing director of Ahrtal-Tourismus Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler e.V. has potential nationwide significance and a wide range of benefits: "There is nothing like this in the whole of Germany yet, the closest thing to it is the Life Safety Learning Centre in Tokyo, Japan," explained geographer Jan-F. Kobernuß from ift Freizeit- und Tourismusberatung GmbH (Cologne).
In any case, the district and environment committee gave the green light for an in-depth concept development. The main aim of this is to analyse the economic feasibility of an ICCA. When Kobernuß mentioned the estimated costs, the committee members had to swallow: "Between 80 and 130 million Euro". Without huge subsidies, the project would not be financially viable for the district alone, it was agreed. "A very interesting project," said SPD parliamentary group leader Christoph Schmitt, "but the decisive question is the economic feasibility." FWG parliamentary group leader Hans-Josef Marx was not the only one who hoped that the in-depth concept development would show feasible ways of achieving this.
Kobernuß summarised that the increase in extreme climate and environmental events in particular was leading to increasing uncertainty among the population. It was against this background that the idea for the International Crisis Centre Ahr (ICCA) was born. In this visitor-oriented centre, the aim is to provide information about crises and disasters in an everyday, multimedia and interactive way and to build resilience in the population.
The three core contents of the ICCA
The core content of the ICCA consists of three central elements: the most important element is an "Interactive Learning and Experience Centre", which is supplemented by a documentation and memorial site and a "Knowledge Forum".
- Interactive learning and experience centre: Edutainment and gamification take centre stage here, with the aim of appealing to younger visitors and school classes in particular. The research findings on the issues of disaster prevention and how to deal with such events in the future will be presented here in a popular scientific way. But answers to the question of what each individual can do to protect themselves and the community will also be provided in changing themed exhibitions using multimedia and interactive design.
- Documentation and memorial centre: The original supporting element now only has a complementary function in the construction and operation of the ICCA. Here, the bundled documentation of the flood disaster and the elimination of its consequences is to be given an important scientific archive function. For the commemoration of the victims and many helpers, the concept creators see a close connection in terms of content and space with the planned flood museum - possibly as an element of the ICCA.
- Forum of Knowledge (Science): The idea is to create a centre for research and exchange, a think tank on research findings with a focus on the effects of ongoing climate change on expected natural disasters, possible prevention of the consequences and disaster management.
National showcase for volunteering
As part of both the interactive learning and experience centre element and the knowledge (science) forum, the ICCA could also be used as a central location for civil protection, disaster prevention and communication to involve the approximately 2.5 million volunteers in Germany, for example in the volunteer fire brigades, the technical relief organisation or the rescue service, as an important target group. "The ICCA could act as a national showcase for motivating and recruiting volunteers," believes Kobernuß.
Eight possible locations between Mayschoß in the west and Ehlingen in the east have been examined, the ift Managing Director continues. The Piuswiese has emerged as the preferred location. Another planning basis is a total area of around 10,000 square metres, of which at least 3,000 to 4,000 square metres are to be reserved for exhibitions. Finally, Kobernuß assumes that visitors will spend an average of two to four hours at the ICCA, which would also make the centre attractive for visitors from further afield. In order to make the ICCA attractive for multiple visits, there should be changing themed exhibitions on natural extremes.
Kobernuß believes that the centre could be run by a private management company. However, this also needs to be examined in more detail during the in-depth concept development. The same applies to financing, sponsorship, the spatial programme and the development of the facility. In any case, the project could be a strong economic factor for the region. If we assume 200,000 visitors per year, who spend an average of around 40 Euro during their visit, we can hope for a regional added value of 3.5 million Euro. To achieve this, however, tourism in the Ahr Valley, with a peak of almost 1.4 million overnight stays and around 3.4 million day visitors, would have to recover after the flood, which he expects to happen at least in the medium term.
(Original text: Volker Jost; Translation: Mareike Graepel)