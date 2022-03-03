Children's hospital adjusts to refugees : First patient from Ukraine to be treated in Sankt Augustin

The Asklepios Children's Hospital is expecting patients from Ukraine. Foto: Dylan Cem Akalin

Sankt Augustin The children's hospital in Sankt Augustin is also preparing for war refugees from Ukraine. The first injured child from Ukraine has already been operated on there. The clinic expects more patients from the war zone.

The Asklepios Children's Hospital Sankt Augustin is preparing for children and adolescents with acute and chronic treatment needs who are fleeing from Ukraine to Germany. "We will offer help where help is needed with highly professional paediatric and adolescent medicine in our ten departments," says Stefanie Wied, managing director of the Asklepios Clinic.

The clinic has already admitted one patient from Ukraine: An eleven-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a dog while escaping from Ukraine. He was successfully operated on at the Sankt Augustin clinic and is now receiving further care there.

But the Sankt Augustin Children's Hospital also specifically accepts patients from Ukraine. In particular, children and adolescents with chronic diseases who need intensive medical care are to be admitted to the clinic. To make this possible, the Asklepios Group uses a contact in the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. An intermediary facilitates direct communication between the clinic operator and the ministry. "We have signalled there that we are ready for immediate and unbureaucratic help," says Wied.

Help for three families

This makes targeted support possible. "Currently, we have offered to bring three families with seriously ill children to Germany. They urgently need medical support and cannot wait any longer," says Wied. In these cases, life-saving measures are urgently needed.

Although treatment capacities in Ukraine are already reserved primarily for the seriously ill, the system in the war-ravaged country is already overloaded. "But the pressure for treatment is very high for these children." Preparations are therefore being made for the families to flee. Wied has issued documents for the three families to enable them to cross the border quickly.

She hopes that these families will arrive in Sankt Augustin in five to seven days. "But in a situation like this, of course, you never know. Everything can change at any time." She reports that she already had experience in situations with such a high workload during the refugee movements in 2015 as a clinic manager in Siegen. "You always have to remain flexible," she says.

There is no threat of overload

In her opinion, however, there is no threat of the hospitals in the Asklepios network being overloaded. "The refugees will be well distributed across Germany and the EU. This is not a challenge that we cannot handle," says Wied. The clinics are prepared to provide everyone with the necessary medical care. Language barriers are also only a minor problem; there are enough nurses with knowledge of Russian and Ukrainian. In addition, an interpreter also works at the children's clinic. "We have a lot of experience with international patients," says clinic director Wied.

The children's clinic in Sankt Augustin also supports the people in Ukraine with other means. Following an inventory, a pallet of medical supplies is currently being prepared there. These include nappies, syringes and dressing materials, which are urgently needed in Ukraine. Medicines would be difficult to send. "We are also in contact with the mayor of Sankt Augustin and various aid organisations," says clinic director Wied. At the moment, she and her staff are looking at how to get the aid to the right places most efficiently. As soon as this question has been clarified, the donations will be sent out as quickly as possible, says Wied.

In addition, at least half a ward of the clinic will be made available as living space for refugees. At least ten refugees would thus have space, but the planning is still in full swing. "We are of course very concerned, but also grateful that we can help in this situation," says Wied. "The hardest hit in this situation, as always, are the children."