Places to go : Five tips for day trips in the region

The barrier-free riding trail is also “good to ride” in fall and winter. Foto: sailer - stock.adobe.com

Bonn A visit to the arts and crafts bazaar at Burg Castle comes with a historical backdrop like none other. German Riesling wines are on the radar for white wine lovers and an artsy illuminated trail sounds fun for everyone. These are just some of our tips for fall outings in the region.

The barrier-free riding trail in Münsterland is “good to ride" all year round

"Get your horse enough exercise every day," is the first of the "Twelve Commandments for Riding Outdoors." The German Equestrian Federation wrote the rulebook, which concludes with this piece of good advice: "You are a guest in nature, and your horse enriches the landscape if you conduct yourselves accordingly.” Sounds reasonable. The advice about exercise for animals and humans can probably be realized nowhere better than in northern North Rhine-Westphalia. The opportunities for getting out and moving in the Münsterland park landscape are virtually endless.

A signposted riding route, which is a whopping 1,000 kilometers long, sets the standard. Great importance is attached to the concept of "riding for everyone". The barrier-free riding trail in Altenberge has been in existence for 18 years. Five barrier-free stations line the 22-kilometer trail, which is also "easily accessible" in fall and winter. It includes access ramps for wheelchair users, special safety gates at road crossings and extra-wide pathways that allow riding with horses led by hand.

"Our trail is used every day," says Andreas Trappe. He is a co-initiator of the riding path and chairman of the association which maintains the trail throughout the year, “Wegbereiter”. "Here, anyone can ride along," says Trappe. On the first weekend in October, Trappe's team organized a "small" club tournament. And 150 horse lovers rode along. The number of participants was impressive even for the head of the club.

100 percent Riesling

It's all about Riesling. “It’s all about 100 percent Riesling," as Bernhard Praß puts it. In order to preserve this "valuable cultural asset," the winemaker from Bacharach founded an initiative in 2011 with other colleagues from the Middle Rhine region. In the "Riesling Charter," 18 wine producers commit themselves to uniform quality guidelines in the production of three profile wines in the categories "Handstreich," "Felsenspiel" and "Meisterstück." The front labels of the bottles are identical, with the winery written on the back. In the process, regions and signatures can be discerned. True to the charter's credo: no blending, no tricks.

Popular arts and crafts bazaar at Burg Castle

"Soaps, brooms and brushes of all kinds" are presented by an exhibitor from Cologne, the honey comes from Erkelenz, and Nijmegen has stylish root vases on offer. A total of 55 vendors will be on hand at the arts and crafts bazaar (Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.) in Solingen. It is one of the most popular events in Schloss Burg's annual calendar.

However, due to an extensive renovation of the medieval complex, the 42nd edition of the bazaar cannot take place within the castle walls. The venue is the castle parking lot. Not a bad alternative, because both vendors and visitors have more space. "No one has to be sent away this time," says the administration. Admission: 5.50 euros (from 15 yrs), 3 euros (3-15 yrs). With the ticket, visitors have free access to the market and also to the museum.

Info: Tel. (0212) 24 226 26; www.schlossburg.de (here you will also find a link to the English website)

Exciting adventures in the Lumagica Light Park

Until October 31, the Lumagica Light Park (Lichterpark) in Neuwied enchants visitors with artistically illuminated objects. The 1.4-kilometer-long trail with interactive light installations is located on the Boesner site in Niederbiber, and a story inspired by Jule Verne is told about the character of Heinrich Boesner. Admission: adults 17 euros, children (up to 14 years) free. With the use of LED lighting, they practice maximum energy efficiency, says Karl-Heinz König of MK Illumination which puts on the event. In the fall of 2021, the event had 68,000 visitors.

Info: Tel. (069) 427 262 652; www.lumagica.de

We AHR open: Many activities and the "Kulturlant" series

The Ahr Valley looks to the future, embracing creativity. The new campaign called “We AHR open” is also a show of optimism. With advertising and the use of this slogan, Ahr Valley Tourism wants to motivate people to visit the region. Many activities at the Ahr have long been possible again, such as hiking through the vineyards. The calendar of events is also filling up, such as concerts in the park, a cellar tour of Mayschoss, climbing park, wine tasting, guided tours at the Ahr gate.

On October 28, the cultural series "Kulturlant" starts in Lantershofen with Chris Kramer and his blues band in the building of the winegrowers' association. Around 20 dates are planned for this. On October 29, the Bremen cabaret duo Podewitz will give a guest performance at the Winzerverein (Wine grower’s association). And down in the spa gardens of Bad Neuenahr, a roller skating rink opens on November 25.