Places to visit for the day : Five tips for fun getaways in the region

The historic town center of Freudenberg is one of our tips for this week. Foto: Andreas Fischer - stock.adobe.co

Bonn The well-known Christmas village of Waldbreitbach is definitely an option if you’re looking to get away for the day, and so is the historic town center of Freudenberg, dating back to the 17th century. In Mainz, guided tours are available in many different languages.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Freudenberg: The perfect view of the “Alter Flecken”

“Alter Flecken”? “Fotoblick” (a place for photo opportunities)? If you want to visit the town of Freudenberg near Siegen, you should familiarize yourself with these terms; it will help when walking around the town. The Alter Flecken is the historic town center of Freudenberg: in the middle of town there are more than 80 half-timbered buildings dating back to the 17th century. The officially recognized "architectural monument of international importance" attracts many professional and amateur photographers at all times of the year. The best position for a scenic shot is in the spa gardens - to get this view, some even take on the 170 steps up to the so-called “Fotoblick”.

Well-kept house and storefronts and a parade of gables made of beautiful slate, framed by seasonally colored foliage, perhaps even sprinkled with white in winter: The scenic town is unparalleled.

The people of Freudenberg are proud of their beautiful historic buildings. In the middle of it all, at Mittelstrasse 4, there is a "Mittendrin Museum” (“Museum right in the middle of everything”). The history of the "Alter Flecken" is documented over four floors, and another exhibition addresses the town's second specialty: historical grandfather clocks.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Night watchman tours are particularly popular and often fully booked in Freudenberg.

For more information: https://www.freudenberg-wirkt.de

Some information in English here.

Special guided tours in Mainz

Romans, book printing, carnival - in Mainz, city guides have much to talk about and the tours can be booked in many different languages (please visit website below). Costumed tours are particularly popular. Even the chairwoman of the Mainz Association of Tour Guides gets into the act: Judith König presents the tour "By Jupiter!" at the Landesmuseum Mainz; acting as Aurelia from Roman days, she explains everyday life from back then and shares anecdotes about "sea monsters, house slaves and boils." "Visitors appreciate the entertainment value," König says. "Still, the facts have to be right." . On her guided tour, "1850 - By Steamboat to Mainz," König roams the city as an English tourist.

For more information in English: https://www.mainz-tourismus.com/en/

Lion offspring at Zoom Erlebniswelt

Jamila, Malaika and Kumani: The African names of the three lion cubs at Zoom Erlebniswelt mean "the beautiful one," "the good spirit" and "destiny" in English. Zoom Erlebniswelt in Gelsenkirchen is considered one of the most modern zoological gardens in Germany. Last week, Mayor Karin Welge officially introduced the new darlings at the zoo. Visitors can take a look at the royal offspring during the tour. But: "The lion family decides for themselves whether they want to stay in the front of the indoor enclosure where they are visible or in the rear where visitors cannot see them", according to the zoo administration.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

For more information: Tel.(0209) 95 450; www.zoom-erlebniswelt.de

Schlosshotel Bensberg welcomes the most famous cake in the world

The baroque Bensberg Castle in Bergisch Gladbach likes to highlight culinary specialties, and Joachim Wissler has been a consistent three-star cook there in the Vendôme restaurant. The Salvador Dalí Bar, in contrast, is flirting with Viennese coffeehouse culture. From November 26 to January 2, the most famous cake in the world will be on hand - the chocolate Sacher torte from Vienna, served at the Hotel Sacher in the Austrian capital.

At the "Original Sacher Pop Up" the focus is on the original from Vienna. Visitors can eat a piece of the Sacher torte in the castle hotel or buy a whole cake (starting at 42.90 euros) to take home. On December 3 and 17, a "Sacher Taxi" will deliver cakes ordered in Cologne; on both days, the cakes will also be available for pickup at the sister hotel Königshof Bonn from 9 am.

Information in English: Tel. (02204) 420; https://www.althoffcollection.com/en/althoff-grandhotel-schloss-bensberg

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Christmas Village Waldbreitbach

For Advent in the Wiedtal, a whole village turns into a "Christmas village". Waldbreitbach has been known nationwide for this special holiday village for a good 30 years. The concept has survived the pandemic, because it's "not about a fenced-in marketplace or a village of huts," as Florian Fark from the Wiedtal Tourist Information explains. "All the attractions are spread out widely throughout the village and are in the fresh air." These include the floating Advent wreath and the floating nativity scene on the Wied River, as well as the spectacularly illuminated "Star of Bethlehem" hiking trail.

For more information: Tel. (02638) 40 17; www.wiedtal.de