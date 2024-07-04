After Turkey's quarter-final appearance Flags, firecrackers and jubilation at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz

The police had already been keeping an eye on the situation during the match and had prepared their tried and tested cordon concept. At the final whistle, they closed Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and diverted traffic. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, it was not a large-scale motorcade, but rather numerous fans who spontaneously headed for the city centre. Many were holding flags outside and some were not wearing their seatbelts, as could be seen. In such cases, the officers intervened, stopped the vehicles and gave the occupants a verbal warning. A young man who was rioting at a barrier was briefly pinned to the ground and restrained until he calmed down again. There was also a minor rear-end collision. The injured party was then treated in hospital for a slight headache. The celebrations are said to have broken up at around one o’clock.