After Turkey's quarter-final appearance Flags, firecrackers and jubilation at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz
Bonn · The Turkish national team has reached the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship after beating Austria 2:1. Supporters of the team celebrated afterwards in Bonn. The police reported a largely peaceful celebration - but the wolf salute, a right-wing extremist gesture, was also seen in some places.
Motorcades and cheering late into the night: thousands of Turkish football fans in many German cities celebrated their national team's progress to the quarter-finals of the European Championship. In Bonn city centre, around 500 people celebrated the victory on Wednesday night. A police spokesperson confirmed that the celebrations remained largely peaceful. Turkey had beaten Austria 2:1 in the round of 16 and reached the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time since the 2008 European Championship. There, the team will face the Netherlands on Saturday.
The police had already been keeping an eye on the situation during the match and had prepared their tried and tested cordon concept. At the final whistle, they closed Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and diverted traffic. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, it was not a large-scale motorcade, but rather numerous fans who spontaneously headed for the city centre. Many were holding flags outside and some were not wearing their seatbelts, as could be seen. In such cases, the officers intervened, stopped the vehicles and gave the occupants a verbal warning. A young man who was rioting at a barrier was briefly pinned to the ground and restrained until he calmed down again. There was also a minor rear-end collision. The injured party was then treated in hospital for a slight headache. The celebrations are said to have broken up at around one o’clock.
"Then we'll celebrate together, no matter who wins"
For Tayfun, Turkey's 2:1 victory over Austria was a real relief. "Everyone said that this team had no chance and would lose. But we showed them all," said the 47-year-old in his white jersey, rejoicing. He had travelled all the way from Bad Godesberg to Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, where the team had already celebrated when they reached the knockout round. "The Turks make the impossible possible," said a young man.
A young woman wrapped in a Turkish flag spoke of a "strong game, also from the Austrians". Another man wanted to "let his joy out". "I didn't think they would get this far," he said. Tayfun even went one step further: "Germany and Turkey will reach the final. And then we'll celebrate together, no matter who wins."
While some stood on the electricity box and performed the fan chants, the fans squatted down on the street in front of the McDonalds branch and joined in. Many had flags with them, were wearing red make-up and, of course, their team's jersey. They danced under a huge Turkey flag, while the smaller flags were waved passionately. Things got a little wilder at times: As everyone was in each other's arms and jumping, someone fell to the ground - but they were quickly helped up again. And anyone who lost their mobile phone could be sure that someone would pick it up and put it in their hand.
What quickly caused a stir were firecrackers thrown into the crowd by strangers. The bang not only startled the crowd, but also caused some people to briefly retreat with aching ears. The Bengalo flares that were set off and the small battery fireworks, on the other hand, contributed to the amusement. The raising of a Palestinian flag caused some discussion, including among the fans. It could be seen for a short time and shouts of "Free Palestine" could be heard, but these quickly died down again and were replaced by fan chants.
Occasionally, the wolf salute that Turkish international Merih Demirel had previously used to cheer in the stadium could also be seen. The hand gesture imitates the head of a wolf and is a symbol and identifying mark of the right-wing extremist movement "Grey Wolves", which was founded in Turkey. The European Football Union (UEFA) has initiated investigation proceedings against Demiral after his goal celebration, but the sign is not banned in Germany.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach und Constantin Graf; Translation: Mareike Graepel)