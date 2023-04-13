April 14–16 Flea market and artificial intelligence: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Get moving on a guided hike or bike tour, learn something new at an exhibition or prefer to stroll around the flea market: all this is possible this weekend in Bonn and the region. Our tips at a glance.
The Easter holidays are drawing to a close, the cherry blossoms are opening towards the sun and spring is in full swing. With mild temperatures, the Siebengebirgsmuseum starts the season with a guided walk, Kidical Mass invites families from Bonn on a bicycle tour, and at the Rheinauflohmarkt (flea market on the Rhine) there is again a leisurely stroll. In the rainy moments of April weather, various exhibitions entice visitors: From artificial intelligence to carnivorous plants to the artistic representation of identity, there is plenty to discover this weekend.
"Mission AI - Artificial Intelligence. experience.understand.participate"
The rapid progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI for short) is causing fascination and enthusiasm, but is also increasingly raising concerns. As part of the exhibition "Germany digital", the Haus der Geschichte will create a space for encounters between man and machine, benefits and risks on Sunday. Guests in the Open Space will be the driving robot Calli:bot and the mobile quadruped robot dog Go1. Visitors are invited to discuss, learn the basics of artificial intelligence and do their first coding experiments with the programming language NEPO.
Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn.
When: Sunday, 16 April, 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free of charge
Note: The new experience room on the theme of "Mission AI" opens in May.
Start of the season at the Siebengebirgsmuseum
The Siebengebirgsmuseum welcomes the new season with a spring hike around Heisterbach Monastery and the Dollendorfer Hardt. Over a distance of eleven kilometres, participants will explore the choir ruins of the monastery, the vineyards on the Dollendorfer Hardt and the orchard meadows on the Falkenberg. The tour focuses on the extensive economic system of the Heisterbach Cistercian monks and the remarkable buildings along the way. Registration is required.
Meeting point: Siebengebirgsmuseum, Kellerstraße 16, 53639 Königswinter.
When: Saturday, 15 April, 2 pm
Cost: 9 euros (reduced rate 7 euros), registration by Friday by email to info@siebengebirgsmuseum.de or by phone on 02223/3703
Note: Sturdy shoes are recommended and you must bring your own food and drink.
Kidical Mass
Based on the "Critical Mass" movement, the "Kidical Mass" is aimed at children and families who want to explore the district of Endenich safely and at a child-friendly pace by bicycle. The organisers' vision is a bicycle-friendly infrastructure in which young and old can participate safely and independently in road traffic. The event is officially registered and will be accompanied by the police.
Meeting point: Campus Poppelsdorf, Nußallee 8, 53115 Bonn, Germany.
When: Saturday, 15 April, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fee: free of charge
Flea market in the Rheinaue
If you are looking for new favourite pieces or old treasures after spring cleaning, the flea market at the Rheinaue is the right address. For spontaneous sellers, in addition to the reserved spaces, another 1,600 metres of stalls are available.
Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
When: Saturday, 15 April, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, fees for private vendors: 8 euros, basic fee: 5 euros
Note: The event area is not covered.
Carnivorous plants: Exhibition and exchange
What trapping mechanisms do carnivorous plants use to catch their prey? Which genera are there? And what site conditions favour the survival of carnivores? Carnivorous plants are a great fascination. The Botanic Garden invites breeders, admirers and the curious to the traditional spring meeting of the Gesellschaft für Fleischfressende Pflanzen im deutschsprachigen Raum e.V. (G.F.P.). The programme includes guided tours, lectures and craft activities for children. All information is available here.
Where: Botanical Garden, Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn, Germany.
When: Saturday, 15 April, and Sunday, 16 April
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
The Other
Finding and creating one's own identity always goes hand in hand with the opposite pole of the Other. In their works, students of fine arts at Alanus University have dealt with social environment, love, death, the foreigner and their own bodies. The result is an exhibition full of thoughtful, humorous and emotional depictions of the Other, complemented by the international tandem video project "you+me".
Where: Künstlerforum Bonn, Hochstadenring 22-24, 53119 Bonn, Germany.
When: Wednesday, 12 April to Thursday, 27 April
Admission: free of charge
"Bönnsche Viertel": Soundbike comes to town
At the end of April, the Soundbike on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn presents DJs, collectives and up-and-coming artists from a wide range of subcultures. In cooperation with the "Bönnsche Viertel" project, spectators are invited to linger and enter into dialogue with each other and with the musicians. The opening weekend already starts this weekend: The "C13 Kollektiv" and "Taban Schmunkeln" will present their music on Friday and Saturday evenings in Bonn's old town.
Where: Friday: Höhe Heerstraße 52, 53111 Bonn and Saturday: Höhe Breite Straße 50.
When: Friday, 14 April and Saturday, 15 April, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)