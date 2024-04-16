A large and popular flea market Flea market season in the Rheinaue starts this weekend
Bonn · The flea market held in the Rheinaue in Bonn is of the largest in Germany. It’s time for the first one of the season on April 20. You can find all the information here.
Every third Saturday of the month, from April through October, people can visit the Rheinaue park area and browse through the giant flea market. Nine Saturday flea markets have been scheduled for 2024.
The first flea market of the season in the Rheinaue park will take place this weekend on Saturday, April 20. It has long been a focal point for thrift shop and second-hand enthusiasts and visitors from all over the region.
When does the Rheinaue flea market take place in Bonn?
The firm that operates the event is called "Melan macht Märkte" and it organizes seven flea markets a year in the Rheinaue, one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of every month from April through October, the flea market takes place from 8 am to 6 pm. People can rent a space, set up a table and sell their second-hand wares. Whether it's used household items, antiques, clothing, old CD’s and records or toys - you can find almost anything at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone not selling used items typical of a flea market will be turned away.
This year, the flea markets will take place on April 20, May 18, May 25, June 15, July 20, August 17, August 24, September 21 and October 19.
What to know if you want to set up a table for selling at the Rheinaue flea market
Second-hand sellers are asked to reserve a spot one week before the event. These spaces can be booked online in advance. But there is still around 1,600 meters length of space available for those who only decide to set up a stand on the morning of the flea market. They can be booked on site.
Address: Rheinaue leisure park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, Bonn Set-up: One can start to set up on the reserved spaces as of 4 p.m. on the Friday beforehand. Reserved spots will be kept open until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Spaces can also be booked spontaneously on Saturday without a reservation.
(Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak; Translation: ck)