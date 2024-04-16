A large and popular flea market Flea market season in the Rheinaue starts this weekend

The firm that operates the event is called "Melan macht Märkte" and it organizes seven flea markets a year in the Rheinaue, one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of every month from April through October, the flea market takes place from 8 am to 6 pm. People can rent a space, set up a table and sell their second-hand wares. Whether it's used household items, antiques, clothing, old CD’s and records or toys - you can find almost anything at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone not selling used items typical of a flea market will be turned away.