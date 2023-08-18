Second-hand bargains in Bonn Flea market this Saturday in Bonn's Rheinaue

The organizer of the flea market is called "Melan macht Märkte”, the Rheinaue market is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, the flea market is open from 8 am to 6 pm. Those who have things to sell can book a table to sell their second-hand items. Whether used household items, clothes, old CDs or records and toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not sell used items typical of a flea market will be expelled.