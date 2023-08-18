Second-hand bargains in Bonn Flea market this Saturday in Bonn's Rheinaue
Bonn · The flea market in the Rheinaue Park in Bonn is considered one of the largest in Germany. It will take place again this weekend on Saturday. You can find everything you need to know here.
In 2022, the Rheinaue flea market returned after a long pandemic pause: it is traditionally held from April through October, on every third Saturday of the month. For 2023, there were seven of these big flea markets scheduled in the Rheinaue.
The next one will take place on Saturday, August 19. It’s set up on the grounds of the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for flea market enthusiasts and visitors from all over the region.
When does the Rheinaue flea market take place in Bonn?
The organizer of the flea market is called "Melan macht Märkte”, the Rheinaue market is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, the flea market is open from 8 am to 6 pm. Those who have things to sell can book a table to sell their second-hand items. Whether used household items, clothes, old CDs or records and toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods may be sold. Anyone who does not sell used items typical of a flea market will be expelled.
The remaining dates for the Rheinaue flea market this year are August 19, September 16 and October 21.
What do sellers need to know?
Sellers should reserve their spaces one week before the event. These can be booked online in advance. However, 1600 meters of space is still available for those who decide to book a space on site at the last minute.
Address: Rheinaue Leisure Park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.
Stand set-up: People who have booked a space can start to set up on Fridays at 4 pm. The booked spaces are kept free until 7 am on Saturday. If there are still open spaces on Saturday, these can be booked on site spontaneously even without a reservation.