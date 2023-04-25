Experts in the committee of enquiry Flood disaster in the Ahr valley was already there in the afternoon

Disciplinary proceedings are underway against the ex-ADD vice-president. She is suspected of having faked an official occasion in order to be able to go to the USA at the time for a private trip she had paid for herself. Travel there was largely prohibited at the time because of Corona restrictions. The committee was closed to the public for questions on the disciplinary proceedings; it was the first confidential hearing of a witness in the committee. The Public Prosecutor's Office in Mainz is investigating the retired political official (SPD) on initial suspicion of making false statements to the committee - specifically, on the question of how many days she was in charge of operations in the Ahr valley after the flood.