Events in and around Bonn : Football, Music and Vaudeville: Tips for the Weekend

Fast-paced and poetic, "Sailors" transports visitors to a 1920s harbour bar. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Service Bonn/Region. The Ahr Valley combines football and wine, the GOP Theatre is transformed into a 1920s harbour bar and the Women's Museum portrays feminist activism: Here are our tips for the weekend in and around Bonn.

he coming weekend is all about getting things moving: Football and acrobatics call for skill, visitors follow the lyrical game at the poetry slam and "Murder to the power of three", and the Women's Museum takes visitors through the history of feminist activism with the exhibition "Women's Movements". And you can dance to great folk music at the Fiddle Festival. Once again, we give you tips for the weekend.

Charity football match in the Ahr Valley: Weinelf vs. Winemakers

Would you like some wine to go with your football, fries and sausage in the stadium? At the charity football match in the Ahr Valley, the winegrowers of the region show what they are capable of away from the wine cellars.

The match day begins with an F-youth game. This is followed by a district friendly match between SG Landskrone Heimersheim II and SG Dernau. For the finale, the national wine team will compete against the winegrowers of the Ahr. All proceeds will go to the youth work of the Ahrweiler Ballsportclub.

Where : SG Landskrone Heimersheim e.V. sports field, Im Bülland, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

SG Landskrone Heimersheim e.V. sports field, Im Bülland, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. When : Saturday, 11 March, from 2.30 p.m.

Saturday, 11 March, from 2.30 p.m. Admission: 5 euros (adults), minors and children over 6 pay 2 euros, children under 6 free of charge

New GOP show: Sailors

The new show at the GOP transports visitors to a harbour bar of the 1920s. Between ultra-modern artistry and infectious music, the audience is treated to an evening full of wild stories, adventures and sailors' yarns. Tickets are available here.

Where : GOP Varieté Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

GOP Varieté Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany. When : Friday, 10 March, and Saturday, 11 March at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. each, Sunday, 12 March, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, 10 March, and Saturday, 11 March at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. each, Sunday, 12 March, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: from 44 euros

Exhibition "Women's Movements: 1865, 1971, 2017"

Some 150 years of feminist activism: from the demand for education and voting rights to #MeToo and the fight against violence against women, the exhibition "Women's Movements" covers all milestones in the struggle for equal rights. On Friday, the Women's Museum invites you to the vernissage at 5 p.m. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner will open the event with a welcoming word.

Where : Frauenmuseum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Frauenmuseum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn, Germany. When : Friday, 10 March, 5 p.m.

Friday, 10 March, 5 p.m. Admission: free of charge (10 March), otherwise 6 euros (concessions 4.50 euros)

Raus Mit der Sprache (Spit it out) – PoetrySlam

A lyrical showdown in a class of its own: four greats of the German poetry slam scene will gather at the Pantheon on Sunday to present their texts. This time the line-up consists of Emil Bosse, Alina Schmolke, Rebecca Heims and Luca Swieter. Dan O'Clock will be the featured artist. As always, the audience will choose the winner. Tickets are available here.

Where : Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany.

Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany. When : Sunday, 12 March, 7 p.m.

Sunday, 12 March, 7 p.m. Tickets: 15 euros (concessions 10 euros)

The Fiddle Festival Vol. II

Three acts show their skills on the fiddle at the second edition of the Fiddle Festival. Andrew Cadie starts solo, Palm Bay Frost and the Sebastian Reimann Quartet combine the fiddle with other instruments. Tickets are available here.

Where : Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany. When : Sunday, 12 March, 7 p.m.

Sunday, 12 March, 7 p.m. Admission: 24.50 euros

Murder to the power of three

Judith Merchant, Sabine Trinkaus and Jutta Wilbertz have been murdering for several years. At least on paper. The award-winning crime writers lead us through an evening full of exciting short crime stories and witty, wicked chansons. Tickets are available here.

Where : tik Theater im Keller, Rochusstraße 30, 53123 Bonn.

tik Theater im Keller, Rochusstraße 30, 53123 Bonn. When : Friday, 10 March, 8 p.m.

Friday, 10 March, 8 p.m. Admission: 16.50 euros

Original article: By Jasmin Kaub