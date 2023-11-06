Stars play soccer in the Telekom Dome For a good cause: Pros and celebrities in Bonn
Bonn · Former Bayern stars and influencers play for a good cause at the Telekom Star Kick in Bonn. Giovane Élber, Pietro Lombardi and Roy Makaay are among those taking part.
DFB referee Patrick Ittrich gesticulates wildly in the direction of commentators Wolff Christoph-Fuss and Thomas Helmer, while seconds later Giovane Élber fails to get the ball into the goal due to a spirited effort by Pietro Lombardi. At the Telekom Star Kick, the football stars of yesteryear and the influencers of today are rubbing shoulders in the Telekom Dome. Only the magenta-coloured logo in the centre circle is reminiscent of the Telekom Baskets Bonn home ground. The squeaky parquet has given way to a lush green artificial turf, where the 15-minute matches are hotly contested.
Stars play for a good cause
Four different teams compete in a modern football tournament to raise money for a good cause. Several thousand Bundesliga matches and millions of social media followers are united on the Hardtberg on Sunday afternoon. Dutch star striker Roy Makaay, for example, will captain the "Komm mit" team from the Bonn-based charitable organisation of the same name. "It's a lot of fun, it's super organised and there are a lot of fans there," said Makaay in the GA interview. He hasn't prepared at all, he says and laughs. Singer and influencer Pietro Lombardi, who is wearing the green jersey of the "Rheinflanke" team on the pitch, feels the same way. "I haven't slept much, but playing football is always fun. You don't need any preparation for it unless you're a professional," says Lombardi.
But the football tournament has another special feature: the indoor match will be streamed live on MagentaTV and YouTube. Special video cameras, such as those strapped around Giovane Elber's chest, provide viewers at home with interesting insights from the pitch. Special joker cards can also turn the score on its head in just a few minutes.
"We are always keen to do new things," explains Hiro Kishi, Head of Sponsorship at Telekom. "We wanted to combine two worlds by inviting Bayern legends and influencers. It's a parent-child tournament: the father can see the Bayern players of yesteryear and the children can see the stars and influencers they know from social media."
The idea seems to be working. Young viewers in particular are keen to see the stars they follow on social media every day. For Sebastian Held from Koblenz, on the other hand, it's the Bayern legends that make the 35-year-old's heart beat faster. "These are the heroes of my childhood and youth. Seeing these stars here is simply incredible," Held enthuses.
He still remembers the day when Roy Makaay scored the fastest goal in Champions League history against Real Madrid in 2007. Makaay doesn't want to waste any time in Bonn either: "It can happen very quickly. Depending on whether someone is in goal or not," jokes the former striker.
The only influencer from Bonn is Arafat Alves for the eventual finalists "Young Bafana". "I'm representing my home city of Bonn today and I was so excited when I was invited." The 28-year-old inspires a million followers on the "TikTok" platform.
Celebrities provide spectacular scenes
After freestyler Marcel Gurk demonstrates his skills at holding up the ball during the half-time break - he holds ten Guinness world records for his ball finesse - the intensity on the green pitch increases. The spectators are by no means treated to a second-rate kick, with many spectacular scenes such as a goalkeeper's goal making the crowd cheer.
In the final of the two best teams after six matches, the team "Rheinflanke" with captain Diego Contento and Pietro Lombardi faced "Young Bafana" with Lucio and Thomas Helmer. After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, the penalty shoot-out will decide the winner. "My goal is always to win. And if we win, then we've achieved everything," said singer Pietro Lombardi after the opening match. Now he can be happy, because his team "Rheinflanke" lifted the trophy shortly after 5 p.m. and can also look forward to 25,000 Euro for a good cause.
Special rules for the influencers
"Magic cards" bring variety to the game
In addition to wired referees and players equipped with body cameras, five different joker cards gave the tournament a varied and exciting twist. Before each game, the captains of both teams each drew a so-called "Magic Card", which could be played in their own possession and placed on a pedestal. The game was then interrupted and the hall announcer announced the new rules of the game. For two minutes at a time, either your own goals counted double, your team was allowed to bring a sixth player onto the pitch, the opposing team could only play with three outfield players or the opponent's goals only counted after a direct shot. The fifth magic card guaranteed your own team a penalty.
Original text: Viktor Müller
Translation: Mareike Graepel