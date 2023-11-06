Stars play soccer in the Telekom Dome For a good cause: Pros and celebrities in Bonn

Four different teams compete in a modern football tournament to raise money for a good cause. Several thousand Bundesliga matches and millions of social media followers are united on the Hardtberg on Sunday afternoon. Dutch star striker Roy Makaay, for example, will captain the "Komm mit" team from the Bonn-based charitable organisation of the same name. "It's a lot of fun, it's super organised and there are a lot of fans there," said Makaay in the GA interview. He hasn't prepared at all, he says and laughs. Singer and influencer Pietro Lombardi, who is wearing the green jersey of the "Rheinflanke" team on the pitch, feels the same way. "I haven't slept much, but playing football is always fun. You don't need any preparation for it unless you're a professional," says Lombardi.