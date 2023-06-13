After the fire in the Ennert Forest fire danger in Bonn and the region
Bonn · A pilot spotted the fire near Niederholtorf at an early stage and thus probably prevented worse. This is how experts assess the forest fire danger in Bonn.
Dense smoke spread through the air within a few minutes, the smell of burning wood was omnipresent in the neighbouring villages. Only the prudent behaviour of all involved prevented an environmental disaster in Beuel on Sunday.
From the cockpit, a pilot approaching Hangelar had discovered heavy smoke in a wooded area near Niederholtorf and immediately raised the alarm via the tower (the GA reported). For hours, a large contingent of emergency personnel fought the flames and prevented the inferno from spreading. It was not until shortly before midnight that the fire was finally extinguished.
In the future, we will probably have to be more prepared for such events, which are usually only known from the Mediterranean region or from the USA and Canada. Currently, meadows and forests in and around Bonn are extremely endangered. According to the current "Forest Fire Index" of the German Meteorological Service, the region along the Rhine in North Rhine-Westphalia is currently at warning level 4 (out of 5) and thus at "high risk".
An assessment shared by Bonn meteorologist Karsten Brandt. "Dry and warm weather will ensure an intensifying forest and field fire risk in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district until at least 20/21 June, possibly also until the end of June," he sounds the alarm.
The experts of the Bonn-based "Schutzgemeinschaft Deutscher Wald" fear something similar. The mixture of extreme temperatures, parched soils as well as a blanket of scrawny branches, undecomposed leaves as well as a thick layer of needle litter on the ground is "fire dangerous", explains Sabine Krömer-Butz from the Schutzgemeinschaft. "There, even a small spark is often enough to completely destroy large areas."
Drought is not the only danger
"However, the drought is not the sole trigger," says urban forester Julia Johnson when asked by the GA. When "human misbehaviour" such as smoking in the forest, carelessly discarded cigarettes, fireplaces, litter or empty bottles are added, the danger of a forest fire increases.
Although most forest visitors behave correctly, "we still often find discarded bottles made of glass or even glass parts." She and her staff would always approach the visitors and point out the problem. "Most of the visitors are understanding in response," says Johnson.
Nevertheless, if a fire has spread in the thicket, it is not always easy for firefighters to pinpoint the location. In addition to location information from the phone used for emergency calls, rescue helicopters or drones are used. Sometimes, explains Lea Hoffmann from the press office, cross bearings with compasses are also used. In addition, the fire brigade has special maps to help with the approach.
Fire-fighting measures in the forest are always a special challenge for the fire-fighters and are therefore regularly trained. Corresponding exercises have also been carried out in recent years as part of a first German EU forest fire module coordinated by the Bonn fire brigade. The firefighters used this experience, for example, in the operations in Greece in 2021 and in France in 2022.
The fire brigade also has special equipment for fighting forest fires. This includes hoses and jet pipes with small diameters, fillable fire-fighting backpacks and special tools for creating aisles. The Oberkassel volunteer fire brigade also has an extremely all-terrain forest fire-fighting vehicle. In addition, two forest fire tankers will soon supplement the fleet of the Bonn professional fire brigade. In addition, special protective clothing is available for use in vegetation fires.
In the case of the major fire in Niederholtorf, however, it was not only necessary to transport enough extinguishing water into the forest. Equally important was the supply of water to the firefighters. Because of the tropical temperatures, they had to take a break every 20 minutes and drink a lot during this time.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)