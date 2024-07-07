Police record trespasses sometimes Former South African embassy in Mehlem is a lost place

The fact that many people have a feeling of insecurity became apparent in the further course of the event, when some speakers gave the impression that young people are seen as the cause of the development of crime. This is not supported by the police statistics, according to the police. Experience has shown that youth work, clubs and prevention projects make a good contribution to preventing youth crime, according to the police. This was confirmed by the city representatives. Gieslint Grenz (SPD) praised the fact that the youth centre in Mehlem was being expanded, as meaningful youth work was being carried out there. Since 1 July, the "Rheingold" youth centre has been located at Kollgasse 5, where children and young people aged 6 to 21 can find activities and guidance for school, work and leisure from Tuesday to Saturday afternoons until the evening.