Police record trespasses sometimes Former South African embassy in Mehlem is a lost place
Mehlem · The former South African embassy in Mehlem has gradually developed into a lost place. It is a thorn in the side of local residents - who also fear that the site could become a crime hotspot. That's what the police say.
The South African embassy in Mehlem has become a lost place in recent years. The overgrown property is not only a thorn in the side of the neighbours, it also attracts curious people who are looking for an adventure. The fascination that emanates from such places is not a new phenomenon. This was also the topic of the recent heart-to-heart talk organised by the Generation Network, which focused on Mehlem, Lannesdorf and Pennenfeld.
A man from Mehlem reported that he had called the police during an evening walk after observing youths entering the grounds of the residence. He interpreted the incident as an attempted break-in and complained, among other things, about what he saw as the high crime rate in Mehlem. However, a look at the police statistics contradicts this subjective impression.
Overall crime figures are falling
For example, the official burglary radar of the Bonn police shows four burglaries and four attempted burglaries for the entire Bonn area for the week from 25 June to 2 July 2024, none of which were in Mehlem, Lannesdorf or Pennenfeld. The figures recorded by the police for the three districts mentioned show that - as in the entire federal state - the number of offences is falling overall. In Mehlem, exactly the same number of 504 offences were recorded in 2023 as in 2022. In Lannesdorf, 492 offences were recorded in 2023 (2022: 534) and in Pennenfeld there were 479 (2023) compared to 470 (2022).
Incidentally, according to the police, entering the embassy premises is not categorised as attempted burglary, but as trespassing, as no burglary was detected. The police have become aware of such trespassing three times so far this year. The police also stated that the secured property is considered extraterritorial, meaning that officers are not allowed to enter it so easily. The police representatives at the event emphasised that the statistics can only record what is reported to the police.
The fact that many people have a feeling of insecurity became apparent in the further course of the event, when some speakers gave the impression that young people are seen as the cause of the development of crime. This is not supported by the police statistics, according to the police. Experience has shown that youth work, clubs and prevention projects make a good contribution to preventing youth crime, according to the police. This was confirmed by the city representatives. Gieslint Grenz (SPD) praised the fact that the youth centre in Mehlem was being expanded, as meaningful youth work was being carried out there. Since 1 July, the "Rheingold" youth centre has been located at Kollgasse 5, where children and young people aged 6 to 21 can find activities and guidance for school, work and leisure from Tuesday to Saturday afternoons until the evening.
Two more ruined buildings
The East African state of Somalia has left the city of Bonn two ruined buildings - in the villa district and in Kessenich. Firstly, there is the multi-storey building on Hohenzollernstraße, which for years has only been good for neighbours to find free parking spaces in front of it. The building was sold in 2020 - illegally, according to the court. So it went back to Somalia. The former residence of the ambassador at Buchenhang 6 in Kessenich is also a lost place.
Various causes for the feeling of insecurity
The question remains as to the causes of the discrepancy between the growing sense of insecurity and the facts from the police crime statistics. There is apparently no current study on this. In 2017, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) commissioned a study entitled "German Victimisation Survey" from the Bonn-based Institute for Applied Social Sciences (infas). For this, 31,000 citizens over the age of 16 were surveyed and the results compared with a survey from 2012. In 2017, 21.4 per cent of respondents stated that they felt unsafe in their living environment, compared to just 17.3 per cent in 2012.
The experts cited various reasons for this feeling of insecurity: In addition to major issues such as wars and environmental disasters, personal fears such as job loss and old age also play a role. Added to this are the modern media: individual incidents are reported more frequently today than in the past - a criminal offence produces more news. There are also more images of incidents, which then literally burn themselves into the memory. If certain incidents are searched for on the internet, the algorithms then show more similar content, giving the impression that more is happening.
(Original text: Kerstin Sievert, Translation: Mareike Graepel)