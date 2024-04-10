Nürburgring could get back on the map Formula 1 in Germany again?
Hockenheim/Nürburg · Formula 1 is considering a rotation model among European Grand Prix circuits from 2026. Does this mean that the Hockenheimring and Nürburgring have a chance of returning to the calendar?
Can German Formula 1 fans hope for a home race again? Considerations in the premier class of motorsport about an alternating model among European Grand Prix circuits from 2026 could also open up opportunities for the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg and the Nürburgring in Rhineland-Palatinate to return.
A few weeks ago, Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali brought a rotation model on the old continent into play. "We will see something interesting in 2026. We are discussing with other organisers in Europe to do something that will be announced soon," said the Italian. 2026 will be a year "in which there will be many Grand Prix, especially in Europe, where we have different options".
50 million euro entry fee
Formula 1 is contesting 24 races this season - more than ever before. However, this includes only nine Grand Prix races in Europe. In recent years, the racing series has expanded outside Europe in particular due to the high entry fees. Organisers have to pay the equivalent of around 50 million euros a year to Formula 1.
However, the fact that Madrid was unveiled as the new Grand Prix in January could fuel hopes in Europe once again. Spain's capital will be a new attraction on the racing calendar from 2026 to 2035. As the contract with the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona is still valid until 2026, there could soon even be two events in Spain.
Not least in the heyday of record-breaking world champion Michael Schumacher, a Grand Prix was once also organised twice a year on German tarmac.
"Always sounding out joint opportunities"
"We assume that Formula 1 is interested in Germany as a market in general. We have been, are and will remain in contact with Formula 1 and are constantly sounding out joint opportunities," said the Managing Director of the Hockenheimring, Jorn Teske, to the German Press Agency. "We are generally very much in favour of a rotation model because it has also proved successful with our colleagues at the Nürburgring in the past."
Between 2007 and 2014, Formula 1 races alternated between Hockenheim and the Nürburgring. In total, the racing series has visited Germany 79 times to date. The Nürburgring last hosted the Eifel Grand Prix in the 2020 coronavirus season; the last Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring to date took place the year before.
Profitability remains the be-all and end-all
"Formula 1 is the premier class of motorsport for us and we offer the perfect platform for it," Nürburgring spokesman Alexander Gerhard told dpa. From March to November, the circuit is at full capacity. However, like the Hockenheimring, they would try to make many things possible for Formula 1.
However, "the be-all and end-all" for the traditional circuit in the Eifel is "still the economic viability of an event". This also applies to the colleagues from Baden-Württemberg. "We are pulling together with the Hockenheimring," emphasised Gerhard.
According to dpa information, however, Germany is not the Formula 1 bosses' top priority as a staging venue. Audi's entry as a works team for the 2026 season, for example, will not change this for the time being.
(Original text: Martin Moravec, dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)