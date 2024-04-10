Nürburgring could get back on the map Formula 1 in Germany again?

"We assume that Formula 1 is interested in Germany as a market in general. We have been, are and will remain in contact with Formula 1 and are constantly sounding out joint opportunities," said the Managing Director of the Hockenheimring, Jorn Teske, to the German Press Agency. "We are generally very much in favour of a rotation model because it has also proved successful with our colleagues at the Nürburgring in the past."