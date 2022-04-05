Person jumps from upper floor : Four injured in fire in Bonn-Castell

A ground floor flat in Sigambrerweg in Bonn-Castell was ablaze. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn A ground floor flat in Sigambrerweg in Bonn-Castell was ablaze on Monday. Four people were injured in the fire. One of them saved herself from the fire by jumping from the upper floor.

Four people were injured in a fire in a Bonn-Castell flat on Monday afternoon. When the fire brigade arrived, the ground floor flat of the three-storey building was already in flames. One person had jumped out of the house from an upper floor to save himself from the fire. At the beginning it was not clear how many people were still in the house.

The occupant of the burning ground floor flat was already in the street. Two occupants of the house were led out of the house by the firefighters. Two of the four injured persons had to be taken to hospital, and the resident who jumped out of the house also had to go to hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The house is considered uninhabitable after the fire, the fire brigade said. The smoke had spread beyond the flat to the adjoining flats and the staircase, causing severe damage to the rooms.