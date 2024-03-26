Places other than Amsterdam Four insider tips for trips to the Netherlands
Amsterdam · Lesser known, but no less attractive: there are other beautiful places in Germany’s neighboring country besides The Hague or Amsterdam. Our recommendations for short getaways during the Easter holidays or really any weekend at all.
Summer is approaching. Would you like to visit a neighboring country, but not only Amsterdam, Renesse or Bergen? You have a choice because the Netherlands has lots to offer.
Marker Wadden: adventures on the new archipelago
Texel, Ameland & more - German holiday-makers have loved the West Frisian Wadden Islands for decades. The "Marker Wadden", five artificial islands created in the Marker sea as of 2016 and known as the "newest piece of the Netherlands", are a paradise for nature lovers. Birdwatchers can keep an eye out from specially equipped huts. There are several vacation homes for overnight guests, while an island pavilion and a store at the harbor provide basic supplies.
It takes a good two and a half hours to drive from the Rhineland to Lelystad, the capital of the province of Flevoland, which has been reclaimed from the Ijsselmeer. It takes an hour longer by train. You can leave your car there and hop on the ferry, which takes 45 minutes to the harbor island. The crossing costs 25.50 euros with return, children pay half price. You can stay for a few hours or overnight.
Achterhoek: The "Tuscany of the Netherlands”
This destination offers greenery, plenty of peace and quiet and lots of space, along with handmade regional products of the highest quality - these factors led a member of parliament from the province of Gelderland to declare Achterhoek the "Tuscany of the Netherlands". The "furthest corner" of the country used to be considered the epitome of provincialism. However, the metropolises have long since recognized how livable this region is - the many city dwellers who buy a house here are evidence of that.
The Achterhoek has long been known as a cycling paradise with many picturesque routes. But those who enjoy the good life at a relaxed pace are also well catered for here. There are all kinds of culinary delights to discover in the villages, and you can even sample locally produced wine - typically Tuscan. Picturesque little towns such as Zutphen and Lochem are also waiting to be discovered.
The route is easy to get to, especially from the Lower Rhine region. You can get to Arnhem in an hour and a half by car or just under two hours by train, even with inexpensive regional trains. Winterswijk is also close by car, by train (via the border station Zevenaar) or with train and bus (via Bocholt) it takes just under three hours. From the Rhineland, it takes around two and a half hours by car.
Drenthe: Deep forests and the most beautiful lakes
Maybe you’ve heard of the Frisian lake district and the museums and bars of Groningen. But Drenthe? Located in the north-east on the border with Emsland, the province is sparsely populated and known for its numerous forests, where wolves are now living again. There are also idyllic woodlands, huge megalithic graves - and nature lovers will get their fill in the Dwingelderveld, Drents-Friese Wold and Drentsche Aa national parks.
Drenthe is also attractive for Dutch swimming enthusiasts: the many swimming lakes, often surrounded by forest, are among the most beautiful in the country. Mountain bikers can let go in the forests, while water lovers can explore Drenthe by boat or canoe. There are cozy nature campsites or comfortable vacation parks for children. Should you feel the urge to get out and about: You can easily spend an afternoon and evening in the small provincial capital of Assen, and the Drents Museum regularly features art and natural history exhibitions.
It takes around three hours by car from the Rhineland to Assen, and four hours by train via Arnhem and Zwolle. The location also makes Drenthe an ideal stopover if you are visiting the Wadden Islands with small children.
Pieterpad: On your own two feet through the whole country
The “Pieterpad" is the longest hiking trail in the country, running in 26 stages from Pieterburen, north of Groningen on the Wadden Sea, to Sint-Pietersberg in South Limburg. This means that it offers a cross-section of the various landscapes. The stages, between 15 and 22 kilometers long, lead off the beaten track through parts of the Netherlands that will surprise even those in the know. No special hiking experience is necessary. The Pieterpad motto "Anyone can walk the trail" makes it the ideal place for people to try out hiking. The start and finish points of the stages are easily accessible by public transport. Like the two eponymous towns in the south and north, they often offer their own attractions: Pieterburen the famous seal sanctuary and the Wadden Sea, Sint-Pietersberg the lovely hills of South Limburg, which people in the Netherlands think are mountains.
Particularly attractive for hikers from North Rhine-Westphalia: the trail leads through the eastern half of the Netherlands and is close to the border. Pieterburen is three and a half hours away by car, five and a half by train and bus. Sint-Pietersberg can be reached in one and a half hours by car and three hours by public transport.
(Orig. text: Tobias MüllerTranslation: ck)