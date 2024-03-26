Places other than Amsterdam Four insider tips for trips to the Netherlands

The “Pieterpad" is the longest hiking trail in the country, running in 26 stages from Pieterburen, north of Groningen on the Wadden Sea, to Sint-Pietersberg in South Limburg. This means that it offers a cross-section of the various landscapes. The stages, between 15 and 22 kilometers long, lead off the beaten track through parts of the Netherlands that will surprise even those in the know. No special hiking experience is necessary. The Pieterpad motto "Anyone can walk the trail" makes it the ideal place for people to try out hiking. The start and finish points of the stages are easily accessible by public transport. Like the two eponymous towns in the south and north, they often offer their own attractions: Pieterburen the famous seal sanctuary and the Wadden Sea, Sint-Pietersberg the lovely hills of South Limburg, which people in the Netherlands think are mountains.