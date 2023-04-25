Almost 11,000 Euro damage Fraudsters use stolen debit card 40 times in two days
Bonn/Cologne · In Bonn and Cologne, a man and two women are suspected of having stolen 11,000 Euro with a stolen debit card. They are said to have used the bank card 40 times. The police are now searching for the suspects with photos.
Bonn police are searching for a trio of suspected fraudsters who allegedly stole an 86-year-old man's debit card and subsequently charged it 40 times. Two women, one of whom was already known to the police, had observed the man withdrawing money from a bank on Theaterplatz in Bad Godesberg. According to the police, they also spied out the PIN of the card and then stole the 86-year-old's wallet. The two women were recorded several times on video. Cash withdrawals were made at ATMs and by direct debit in shops, according to a statement by the Bonn police. The total loss is in the five-digit range at just under 11,000 Euro.
In addition to the two women, there is also a male suspect who used the card to withdraw money several times. "Apparently the women gave the card to a male person," said police spokesman Simon Rott. "The man shows up with the card on video footage wearing a mask," Rott continued. He added that it was also possible to track where the card was used. In total, the three suspects used the stolen card 40 times between 21 February and 22 February 2023. "Of course, there is a daily limit at the banks, but through the direct debit system, the perpetrators could also use the card for purchases," the spokesman explained. There, they could have continued to withdraw money after a certain amount and thus bypassed the way to the ATM.
The 86-year-old man's card had been blocked and confiscated at a bank in Bonner Straße in Cologne at around 6 p.m. on 22 February when the perpetrators tried to withdraw money again. "The ATM confiscated the card and retained it," Rott explains. A so-called Kuno blocking had not taken place, only the blocking of the bank card. "If you block a debit card at the bank, you can continue to use it in the direct debit procedure. With the Kuno blocking, the direct debit procedure is also blocked," Rott explains. According to the General-Anzeiger, the question of whether the injured party acted negligently and was thus spied on must be clarified between the 86-year-old and the insurance company or the bank.
(Original text: Maike Velden; Translation: Mareike Graepel)