Almost 11,000 Euro damage Fraudsters use stolen debit card 40 times in two days

In addition to the two women, there is also a male suspect who used the card to withdraw money several times. "Apparently the women gave the card to a male person," said police spokesman Simon Rott. "The man shows up with the card on video footage wearing a mask," Rott continued. He added that it was also possible to track where the card was used. In total, the three suspects used the stolen card 40 times between 21 February and 22 February 2023. "Of course, there is a daily limit at the banks, but through the direct debit system, the perpetrators could also use the card for purchases," the spokesman explained. There, they could have continued to withdraw money after a certain amount and thus bypassed the way to the ATM.