Around 500 participants expected : Fridays for Future demonstration in Bonn on Friday

A Fridays for Future demonstration will pass through Bonn on Friday. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

This Friday, another Fridays for Future demonstration will take place in Bonn. About 500 participants are expected.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The organisers of "Fridays for Future Bonn" are calling for a demonstration on Friday, 5 November. The background is the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, according to the police.

The gathering will start at 12 noon on Münsterplatz and then move through the city along the following route: Remigiusstraße, Remigiusplatz, Bischofsplatz, Am Hof, Rathausgasse, Rheingasse, Brassertufer, Rathenauufer, Zweite Fährgasse, B9, Heusallee, Platz der Vereinten Nationen.

The demonstration will end at around 3pm. There may be traffic obstructions along the route for the duration of the demonstration.