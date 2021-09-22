Fast ICE connection : From Bonn to Berlin in 4:20 hours

In future, the ICE will take less than four hours from Cologne to Berlin. Foto: dpa/David Young

Bonn/Berlin Travellers from Bonn and Cologne will have an extra-fast rail connection to Berlin as an alternative to air travel starting in December. With the change to the winter schedule, Cologne will be the only stop between Bonn and Berlin.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With the switch to the winter timetable, ICE Sprinters will run daily on the route between the Rhineland and Berlin from December 12, Deutsche Bahn confirmed. The only stop between Bonn and Berlin will be Cologne Central Station. From there, it will then be non-stop to Berlin in less than four hours, as well as on the route back from Berlin to Cologne.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the journey between Bonn and Berlin will take a total of 4:20 hours, including the stop in Cologne. The train is thus 25 minutes faster than its previous connection on this route.

Three ICE Sprinters per day and direction are to travel to Berlin and in the opposite direction to Cologne and Bonn. Bookings for the new extra-fast connections between the Rhineland and the Spree metropolis are due to start in mid-October.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the prices for tickets on the super-fast ICE Sprinter do not differ from tickets on the "normal" ICE with several stops along the route. On this route, the train should thus be at least as fast as a flight, including the time-consuming feeders between Cologne/Bonn Airport and the capital's new airport BER, which is located just under 30 kilometres from the centre of Berlin in Brandenburg. With the train connection, on the other hand, travellers already get off at their destination in the heart of the capital or in the centre of Cologne and Bonn.