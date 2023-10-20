Restaurant is cleared out From the China ship in Beuel, the koi carp are transferred to a new home

Info

It is not without good reason that the koi bears the name "king of the garden ponds". The carp species is referred to as the big brother of the goldfish. Koi require special conditions: they need a lot of space in a pond or tank, aeration, a very good filter, heating and plenty of food.

Koi can grow to be one meter long and weigh 20 kilos. They grow quickly. At the age of one year they are about 17 centimeters, at two years already twice as big and at three years more than 40 centimeters. And the bigger they are, the more challenging it is to keep them. They are always hungry, need high-quality food and eat everything in the pond. In good conditions, koi can live up to 60 years.

If you want to know more about the fish, Robert Jungnischke and Werner Hoedt have written a book called "Koi – Juwelen im Gartenteich” ("Koi - Jewels in the Garden Pond”). It is published by Kosmos-Verlag (ISBN-13: 978-3-440-10632-7). It costs 17 euros.