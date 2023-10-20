Restaurant is cleared out From the China ship in Beuel, the koi carp are transferred to a new home
Beuel · Huan Fu Zhang and his koi carp have left the floating Chinese restaurant and moving into collective retirement. The "Ocean-Paradise" is closing after 36 years. Here's how the move is going.
They are undisputedly Beuel's best-known fish: the koi on the now-closed floating China ship near the Kennedy Bridge. Part of their popularity is owed to radio and television broadcasts and articles in the General-Anzeiger. Many customers have also visited the "Ocean Paradise" just to see the nine Japanese carp.
But the famous fish will now experience a huge change. From their cult status on the banks of the Rhine, they will retire to the foothills of Beuel. In other words: the koi are retiring together with restaurant chef Huan Fu Zhang. After 36 years, the kitchen is now cold and the fish tank empty.
Packed in plastic bags and cardboard boxes, the koi leave the China ship
Not only pots and pans were packed in moving boxes from Monday until Wednesday. The koi also left the ship in cardboard boxes - packed individually in plastic bags filled with tank water. On Thursday, the China ship was to be handed back to the ship's owner - the Schmitz family from Beuel.
The move in Beuel was meticulously planned by Huan Fu Zhang. He once again contacted Germany's only publicly appointed and sworn expert for koi fish. Robert Jungnischke from Olpe has been the family's permanent advisor since 2019.
Complaint to the city of Bonn triggered media frenzy
Four years ago, the Zhangs got to know the "Koi Whisperer" when he was commissioned by the city of Bonn to give an expert opinion on the well-being of the fish. A visitor to the Chinese restaurant had initiated proceedings against restaurant operator Huan Fu Zhang on grounds that the fish were not kept in a manner appropriate for their species. This dispute and the subsequent reporting in the GA triggered a nationwide debate in Germany. All of a sudden, the koi fish were in the spotlight.
Catching the koi, which are up to 80 centimeters long and weigh six kilograms, was a matter for the boss. Huan Fu Zhang explains why he personally does the catching, transporting and placing them in his pond at home: "The fish have gotten used to me. You have to act very calmly and carefully so the koi don't panic." The oldest ones are about 30 years old, according to Zhang. "We know each other well," he says.
In a little more than 30 minutes, the fishing expedition was complete. The koi bobbed quietly in the plastic bags. Zhang was proud of the successful transfer and said to the koi, "Come on, let's go home." Koi expert Jungnischke had provided Zhang with species-appropriate fishing paraphernalia. Because of the low level of the Rhine, the footbridge ramp was steep to get up to the Beuel Rhine promenade. In order to be able to master the ascent quickly and easily, the fish boxes were loaded onto wagons.
Careful planning involved water temperatures
Can the koi survive such a move safely? Jungnischke's answer is "yes". If everything is done professionally and quickly, the koi are not harmed. It is important that the pond also has good water quality. "Nevertheless, a certain residual risk remains, because koi require a constant water temperature. But carp are robust fish," Jungnischke says. If you put it on a human level, he says the following comparison can be made: "When Germans fly to Asia, they also have to adjust to different living conditions because of the high temperature and high humidity.”
Zhang planned carefully for transferring the koi to the pond at his home. By changing the water in the tank on board the China ship several times, the water temperature was lowered significantly - to around ten degrees Celsius. This was done because it is easier to catch fish with a net in colder water. They move more sluggishly than in warm water.
The nine koi have been swimming in the Zhang family's private pond since Wednesday evening. The small body of water has been home to more than 50 koi for years now - with at least 30,000 liters of water. This settles the question of what Huan Fu Zhang will do for a hobby: breeding koi. And now he wants to devote even more time to his hobby.
On Thursday morning, Zhang looked at his restaurant for the last time as he stood on the promenade. He did not show any signs of sadness. He only said: "It's really hard for me to say goodbye. But I am looking forward to the peace and quiet that will now begin. I have worked very many years of my life. It's enough." What he will miss, however, are the many regulars: "Some customers have become our friends. I am very grateful for that. In any case, we'll stay in Beuel because we feel very much at home there.”
China ship to be sold
And what will happen to the China ship? According to the owners, it will be sold. After a long search, a prospective buyer was found last year. It is a Bonn restaurateur who wants to open a modern restaurant on board following an extensive refurbishment of the approximately 100-year-old ship. "There are still some minor details to be clarified. Then we will go to the notary and sign the purchase agreement. Until then, I will keep the name of the buyer secret," says Angelika Schmitz, who is selling the ship together with her brother Dieter.
After the renovation, the ship is to remain on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel
Renovation and reconstruction are scheduled to start in 2024. According to Schmitz, talks with both the city of Bonn and the Water and Shipping Authority have been very positive. All parties involved are very interested in keeping this landmark in Bonn. The pagoda ship has shaped the silhouette of Beuel for a good three decades and is considered a meeting place for many residents. "We are all attached to the ship with our hearts as well. That's why I'm pleased that we've apparently found a good solution," explains Schmitz, whose fleet also includes the ferry Rhein-Nixe and the Moby Dick.
(Orig. text: Holger Willcke; Translation: ck)