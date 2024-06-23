News in Brief on Sunday From the Museum Mile Festival to a cancelled maternity centre plan

Hennef. A Toyota Yaris and a motorhome almost collided head-on on the L 333 at the junction to Hennef-Lauthausen on Saturday afternoon. For reasons as yet unexplained, the 77-year-old driver of a Toyota Yaris crossed into the oncoming lane on the L 333 on Saturday afternoon and collided sideways with an oncoming motorhome. The accident, which occurred between Hennef-Greuelsiefen and Hennef-Stein at around 2.30 pm, caused minor injuries to the two drivers, who were both alone in their vehicles. According to the police, a medical emergency cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.