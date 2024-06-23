News in Brief on Sunday From the Museum Mile Festival to a cancelled maternity centre plan
Bonn · Museum Mile Festival in Bonn, Church struggles with music usage rights agreement, a car crash on the L 333 and the rejection of plans to built a new maternity centre – here are our news in brief.
Culture to see and touch at the Museum Mile Festival in Bonn
Bonn. This weekend, Bonn is once again all about its museums: the Museum Mile Festival offers free admission and special attractions at the five participating museums.
The programme for the event can be found at www.museumsmeilebonn.de/museumsmeilenfest. It is also available as a booklet in all participating museums.
Gema and the Catholic Church cannot come to an agreement
Region. Since the beginning of the year, there has no longer been a blanket agreement for music usage rights outside of church services between the Catholic Church and Gema. The victims are the parishes, which are suddenly burdened with bureaucratic red tape and financial burdens. Cantors and church musicians in the region are becoming increasingly frustrated.
Gema represents the rights of use for the works of around 95,000 members and over two million rights holders worldwide. A Gema licence is required if music is used or made available to the public. This includes all public events with music, such as a church concert. For church services and events similar to church services, Gema has a valid blanket licence agreement with the VDD.
Small car collides almost head-on with motorhome on L 333
Hennef. A Toyota Yaris and a motorhome almost collided head-on on the L 333 at the junction to Hennef-Lauthausen on Saturday afternoon. For reasons as yet unexplained, the 77-year-old driver of a Toyota Yaris crossed into the oncoming lane on the L 333 on Saturday afternoon and collided sideways with an oncoming motorhome. The accident, which occurred between Hennef-Greuelsiefen and Hennef-Stein at around 2.30 pm, caused minor injuries to the two drivers, who were both alone in their vehicles. According to the police, a medical emergency cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.
Düsseldorf rejects birth centre in Sankt Augustin
Sankt Augustin. A further maternity centre in the region has been rejected in the hearing procedure for medical care in NRW. However, Stefanie Wied, acting managing director of the paediatric clinic in Sankt Augustin, is not giving up. "We don't see anything lost yet, we see opportunities and are counting on the fact that the Ministry has not set anything in stone either. We are also grateful for the great support from the district and the city of Sankt Augustin.“
