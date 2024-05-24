Construction work between Troisdorf and Spich A59 will be closed some days during summer

Motorists should be prepared for some disruption on the A59 during the summer when schools are on break. Between the Troisdorf and Spich junctions, the autobahn is expected to be fully closed on two consecutive weekends starting at the end of July, first in one direction and then in the other. The information was made public by the town of Troisdorf. The reason for the closure is construction work to improve the infrastructure and increase road safety. The plan is for the work to be carried out in two construction phases. Should delays be necessary, an alternative date is planned.