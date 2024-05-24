Construction work between Troisdorf and Spich A59 will be closed some days during summer
Troisdorf · During the summer vacation period when schools are on break, work will be carried out on the A59 in Troisdorf. This will result in full road closures in both directions. Motorists should prepare themselves for the inconvenience.
Motorists should be prepared for some disruption on the A59 during the summer when schools are on break. Between the Troisdorf and Spich junctions, the autobahn is expected to be fully closed on two consecutive weekends starting at the end of July, first in one direction and then in the other. The information was made public by the town of Troisdorf. The reason for the closure is construction work to improve the infrastructure and increase road safety. The plan is for the work to be carried out in two construction phases. Should delays be necessary, an alternative date is planned.
If everything goes according to plan, the A59 will be completely closed to traffic in the direction of Cologne between Troisdorf and Spich from Friday, July 26 to Monday, July 29. This also affects the entrance to the autobahn in Troisdorf and the exit in Spich. According to the city, traffic will be diverted off the autobahn from the Troisdorf junction to alternate roads.
The second construction phase is scheduled for Friday, August 2, through Monday, August 5, on the Bonn-bound lanes. During this time, the autobahn will be fully closed between the Spich and Troisdorf junctions. Traffic will be diverted off the A59 from Spich onto adjacent roads. The entrance to the autobahn in Spich is also affected by the closure, as is the exit in Troisdorf.
If it is not possible to complete the work in the planned construction phases, there will be an alternative date. The closures will then take place between Friday, August 30 and Monday, September 2.
Orig. text: Nadine Quadt
Translation: ck