Taking in refugees Bonn wants to avoid using school gyms as emergency accommodations

THE COSTS

In 2021, the costs related to housing, care and provision of refugees (excluding Ukrainians) amounted to 45,191,672.80 euros, which were offset by revenues (funds from the federal and state governments) of 27,216,279.56 euros. The city estimates the balance to be 17,975,393.24 euros.

For 2022, according to the city, the total costs of (preliminary) 49,755,993.60 euros are offset by funding of 29,422,068.80 euros. The costs associated with the accommodation, care and provision of refugees from Ukraine are recorded separately and are not included in the above amounts.