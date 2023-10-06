Taking in refugees Bonn wants to avoid using school gyms as emergency accommodations
Bonn · Bonn is expecting to take in an increasing number of refugees again. Here is how the city is preparing for it and where capacity will be stretched to the limit.
The city of Bonn is preparing for an increased allocation of refugees once again. This is what it has now made known in response to a query from the GA. Only recently, the Association of Towns and Municipalities stated that the situation was even more dramatic than when the wave of refugees came in 2015/2016.
"Overall, one has to expect that there will be an increase in the number of arrivals because of the current movements of those fleeing, especially over the Mediterranean Sea," says Isabel Klotz from the city press office. What this means for the city of Bonn is that although its compliance rate under the Refugee Admission Act is currently 120.8 percent, it too is expecting to take in more refugees. This is because the NRW Ministry for Children, Youth, Family, Equality, Refugees and Integration (MKJFGFI) had already announced in August that it wanted to allocate more refugees to the municipalities because the NRW state refugee housing was heavily burdened.
Currently, the city administration estimates that around 10,000 people who have fled their homelands live in Bonn. Among them, 3,661 people from Ukraine are registered in Bonn. A total of 2,789 refugees live in municipal accommodations (as of Sept. 21), with 1,309 of them from Ukraine, and 1,480 from 23 other nations.
How is the city preparing for a possible increase in the number of refugees?
According to Klotz, they are still looking for suitable buildings or land to use for accommodating the refugees. Currently, 82 percent of the housing facilities for refugees are at capacity, which amounts to around 600 places. It must be taken into account, however, that in the coming year alone there will be around 900 fewer places available due to expiring leases and building permits. The city administration also has an "emergency shelter" with 130 places in a former industrial hall on Maarstrasse in Beuel to avoid sheltering refugees in school gymnasiums as much as possible.
What will happen to the first point of arrival facility that was set up in Buschdorf last year to receive Ukrainian refugees?
That first-intake center for refugees is and will remain in operation, according to Klotz. However, the administration is planning to move the drop-in center to the former Albertus Magnus senior citizens' home in Beuel. This building is even more suitable if there are seriously ill refugees evacuated from Ukraine who need to be accommodated. Among other things, there is better barrier-free access for wheelchairs in the Albert Magnus home. The building in Buschdorf on Ernst-Robert-Curtius-Strasse will continue being used as shared accommodation for refugees after the arrival center moves to Beuel. It offers space for around 50 people.
What about hotel accommodations for refugees?
According to the city, a hotel with a capacity of 200 places is still being used to accommodate refugees. There are currently 122 people staying there. The monthly costs for this are around 200,000 euros. In May, the GA had information from the city that 138 refugees were living in hotels at that time. The costs for this were around 270,000 euros per month. The city's goal is to reduce hotel accommodation as much as possible.
Are there enough integration and language courses?
Besides the municipal adult education center (VHS), whose courses are 100 percent full according to the press office (the proportion of Ukrainians is 30 percent), independent providers also offer integration and language courses. One is the International Meeting Center (IB), which currently offers 48 educational programs for children and young people at the Erich-Ollenhauer-Haus location and in other parts of the city. They work in cooperation with partners and some of their work is done inside the refugee accommodations. All German courses for children and young people are already fully booked, so that not all requests from families from Ukraine can be considered. The IB organizes information events, consultations and group offers on educational topics in cooperation with charitable organizations, migrant self-help organizations and city facilities.
What is the situation with regard to childcare?
According to the city, daycare centers are very strained and stretched to capacity, even aside from the refugee situation. The current shortage of staff, lack of backup emergency childcare and lack of enough daycare places - poses great challenges for parents and employees, and of course for the children. Around 230 places are available to refugee children at various locations and with different care concepts in so-called bridge programs. The bridge programs are run by independent organizations and the city of Bonn.
Are there still enough spaces in schools for all the refugee children?
The city of Bonn has seen a continuous increase in the number of refugee children attending school. So far, all refugees can still be offered a place in school. According to the city, however, all of the various types of schools are now working to capacity. It also points out that the number of non-literate children and young people is rising rapidly.
What do those who help refugees have to say about the current developments?
Helena Henrich-Nguyen has been coordinating refugee aid for the Ecumenical Working Group in the west of Bonn for years and she looks after a shelter for women and children in Lengsdorf. With respect to the expected increase in the number of refugees in Bonn, she says: "We already don't have enough volunteers to be able to do justice to everyone." More volunteers need to be urgently recruited again, she stresses. In her view, many more language and integration courses for refugee women, along with childcare are also an absolute necessity. "We have far too few of these." She agrees with the city administration's observation regarding the need for literacy courses - but also especially for women.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)