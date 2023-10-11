Operation on Siemensstraße Boxing club in Bonn-Endenich burns out
Bonn · Early on Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in a boxing club in Bonn-Endenich. The street had to be closed to traffic for a short time. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
A fire broke out in a boxing club on Siemensstraße in Bonn-Endenich early on Wednesday morning. After being alerted at around 5 a.m., the fire brigade initially went to the wrong place, as two callers had given them the wrong address. A passer-by was able to lead them quickly to the scene of the fire. According to Lars Eschmann, head of operations of the fire brigade, the ground floor of the "Kamikaze Gym Bonn" was in flames. Smoke could also be seen coming from the upper floor. The firefighters used heavy breathing apparatus.
The fire brigade protected an adjacent car repair shop and a carpenter's workshop by using steel pipes. The fire was extinguished first from the inside and then also from the rear. When the firefighters tried to open the entrance gate, it was already damaged by the fire and had to be pulled away by hand. A turntable ladder was used to check the roof. The interior of the gym was destroyed. According to the police, the extent of the damage could not yet be determined.
A total of 28 firefighters from the professional and volunteer fire brigades as well as the rescue service were involved in the operation. The police were also on the scene. Siemensstraße was closed to traffic while the fire was being extinguished. The closure was lifted at 6:45 am. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The criminal investigation department has taken up the case. Anyone who may have made observations about the cause of the fire can contact the police.
(Original text: Judith Lea Reuber/Translation: Jean Lennox)