Traditional and historic Bonn locale Em Höttche am Markt changing hands

Faramaz also wants Em Höttche to take part in Carnival festivities again. But he says that won't happen again until 2025. "That's what the young people want to do, I'll be a guest then," says Knieps and smiles. As a reminder, Brandau got out of the Carnival business with the Höttche about ten years ago. It's good for the image, but a lot of work, Knieps says: "Everything has to be cleared out, you have to cover the pictures and renovate afterwards." That is of course maddening but Faramaz says he is a fan of Carnival. Knieps emphasizes, however, that the business clearly does not want to become a bar with opening hours until after midnight: "We want to be a good home-style restaurant where the beer also tastes good.”