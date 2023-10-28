Traditional and historic Bonn locale Em Höttche am Markt changing hands
Bonn · Following the death of Falk Brandau, who ran the traditional pub and eatery Em Höttche am Markt in Bonn, it will now be under new management. The restaurant plans to continue offering a Rhenish brewery culture but also change up a few things.
The traditional pub and restaurant Em Höttche, located next to the Alten Rathaus (town hall) on Marktplatz is under new management. At the beginning of September, the pub's longtime proprietor, Frank Brandau, passed away. "It was a shock," says Heinrich Knieps, who has run the Salvator brewery in the city center since 2009. "We were best friends for many decades." The friends had been negotiating about Knieps taking over the lease of Höttche from Brandau before he died, he says. Now Knieps, his son Alexander (32) and business partner Francis Faramaz (50) are taking over the business, including all the staff. They will start up on November 2.
The Höttche is one of the "premium properties in Bonn" alongside breweries like the Bönnsch, says Knieps. "When you get an offer like that as a restaurateur, you can't pass it up.” Still, he would not have taken over the lease on his own; he has been retired for some time now. Knieps only wants to help out in an advisory capacity and eventually leave the business to Faramaz and his son. "I want to do some other nice things too, not always think about business, and be able to watch my grandson grow up," says Knieps.
Faramaz was restaurant manager at Salvator since 2010 and will take over operations in his new capacity. He is looking forward to managing a brewery with "history." The 50-year-old is a "loyal employee," Knieps says. "I wouldn't have offered this to just anyone. We have the same thoughts when we make decisions." But delegating, he says, is something Faramaz still has to learn - just as Knieps himself did thirty years ago. His son Alexander is an entrepreneur from Frankfurt and will primarily take care of the administrative side of running the restaurant.
Their concept for the historic locale impressed the owner, the head of the Gaffel brewery, Knieps says: "We want to continue with the Rhenish cuisine that Falk offered, but expand it with a couple of dishes, such as the 'Hämchen' - or pork knuckle. Overall, however, they want to make the menu much smaller, with about 15 standard dishes plus ones that change daily or weekly. They also want to have seasonal specials like a Reibekuchentag (potato pancake day).
Carnival to take place again at Em Höttche starting in 2025
“Just like at the Salvator, we want to make everything ourselves and fresh, if possible," says Knieps. "That also means that when something is out, it's out," adds Faramaz. The staff will be kept and increased " Knieps says. There will be no days when the restaurant is closed, he adds. "With such a high lease, you can't afford that," says the Bonn native.
Faramaz also wants Em Höttche to take part in Carnival festivities again. But he says that won't happen again until 2025. "That's what the young people want to do, I'll be a guest then," says Knieps and smiles. As a reminder, Brandau got out of the Carnival business with the Höttche about ten years ago. It's good for the image, but a lot of work, Knieps says: "Everything has to be cleared out, you have to cover the pictures and renovate afterwards." That is of course maddening but Faramaz says he is a fan of Carnival. Knieps emphasizes, however, that the business clearly does not want to become a bar with opening hours until after midnight: "We want to be a good home-style restaurant where the beer also tastes good.”
(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig/Translation: ck)