New offer Escape tours lead through Königswinter and Unkel
Königswinter/Unkel · So-called Escape tours are now being offered in Oberdollendorf and Unkel. The aim is to solve riddles and find the answers to a given task whilst racing against the clock.
"You're in for a gripping and exciting riddle tour in the heart of the vineyards. Perfectly planned down to the smallest detail, you'll solve tricky tasks and experience an unforgettable adventure": this is how We Escape advertises the new tourist offer that has been launched in Oberdollendorf and Unkel. On two outdoor Escape Adventures, groups can get away from everyday life.
Hiking in the vineyard in Oberdollendorf and at the Stuxberg in Unkel, you are supposed to not only enjoy the scenery and the wine, but also solve riddles. "Especially for companies, clubs, families and groups of friends, the offer is a perfect team event to get to know our Siebengebirge in a playful way," according to a statement by Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH. The Escape Hike in Oberdollendorf is called "In Vino Veritas - Königswinter". The participants' task is to help Professor Sülz find research documents. This is the only way to save the Königswinter vines from phylloxera. "Without his notes, the entire harvest is in danger of being lost. You can expect a gripping and informative adventure among the vines. The future of viticulture in Bonn is in your hands!" it continues on www.we-escape.de.
Solving riddles in the vineyards
The hike, which starts at Gut Sülz in Oberdollendorf, takes two hours. Every team member gets a text message with the code for a locker at the estate, where they will find a rucksack with all the information they need. "From then on you are on your own. The route leads through the heart of the vineyards," it continues. This Escape Tour, which is about two and a half kilometres long, is suitable for beginners and riddle fans.
The Escape Hike in Unkel, on the other hand, is aimed at advanced riddle fans. On the "Curse of the Ursbach Mill", the team has to break a curse. They have two hours to figure out what is written in a diary. The starting point is the barbecue hut in Gerhardswinkel.
According to Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH, We-Escape, has created a "tourist offer in the Siebengebirge that fits perfectly into our strategy". We-Escape's cooperation partners are Gut Sülz and the Blöser Winery in Oberdollendorf, the Unkel 1730 Citizens' Association and the Krupp Winery in Unkel. They are happy that they managed to convince We-Escape to come to the Siebengebirge. Tourismus Siebengebirge says that the tourism strategy of the area includes nature, cultural landscape and a sense of emotion as guiding values, with focus points being exercise, experiencing the landscape and learning.
In cooperation with various regional partners, many other tourism offers have already been developed that correspond to these guiding values and thematic focal points. These include the chapel walk, which was developed in cooperation with the Königswinter parish community, trade associations and chapel associations, and the Unkel Stelae Trail, a cooperation with the Rhine-Westerwald Nature Park, the town of Unkel and the Unkel hunting association.
More information about the Escape Tours in Oberdollendorf and Unkel can be found on the social media channels of Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH or at www.we-escape.de.
(Original text: Lydia Schauff/Translation: Jean Lennox)