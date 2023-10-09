New offer Escape tours lead through Königswinter and Unkel

Hiking in the vineyard in Oberdollendorf and at the Stuxberg in Unkel, you are supposed to not only enjoy the scenery and the wine, but also solve riddles. "Especially for companies, clubs, families and groups of friends, the offer is a perfect team event to get to know our Siebengebirge in a playful way," according to a statement by Tourismus Siebengebirge GmbH. The Escape Hike in Oberdollendorf is called "In Vino Veritas - Königswinter". The participants' task is to help Professor Sülz find research documents. This is the only way to save the Königswinter vines from phylloxera. "Without his notes, the entire harvest is in danger of being lost. You can expect a gripping and informative adventure among the vines. The future of viticulture in Bonn is in your hands!" it continues on www.we-escape.de.