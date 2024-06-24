Stadtpark Bad Godesberg Festival series "Music under the Cedar" starts in July
Bad Godesberg · The festival series "Musik unter der Zeder" (Music under the Cedar) kicks off its fifth season in July in the Stadtpark in Bad Godesberg. Music lovers can look forward to an exciting lineup of bands and musicians from Bonn and the surrounding region. Here’s a peek into the programme and ticket availability.
Jazz, blues rock, soul and Kölsch rock. The "Musik unter der Zeder" concert series in the Stadtpark in Bad Godesberg is back with an eclectic mix of performances. "There's something for everyone," enthuses Sabine Köhne-Kayser, Chairwoman of the Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg (KuKuG) association, which organises the event.
Tickets are selling well, but last-minute planners need not worry – there should still be tickets available at the box office for all concerts. On-site food and drink will be provided, including a sausage stand and a selection of drinks and cocktails courtesy of the Kleines Theater.
Supporting local talent
The KuKuG association launched the "Musik under der Zder" concert series five years ago. "We couldn't hold events indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, so we moved outdoors," explains Köhne-Kayser. The idea was so well received that it has become a staple event. "We aim to bring life to the city park, there’s not really much happening there, especially since the Stadthalle is closed," she adds. The concert series also aims to support local bands and musicians financially, providing them with much-needed visibility. Organisers encourage visitors to purchase tickets and enjoy the concerts this year.
The festival begins on 1 July, with concerts scheduled on Mondays from 7.30 pm and, this year, on two Saturdays as well. Admission is always from 6.30 pm. The open-air stage is located at the Kleines Theater, Koblenzer Straße 78. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and BonnTicket under the keyword "Musik unter der Zeder" or at the concert box office.
The programme
■ Marley's Ghost, 1 July: Recognised as Germany's top Bob Marley tribute band, Marley'S Ghost has performed at the Zeder for the past two years.
■ Zed Mitchell Band, 8 July: Fans will enjoy an evening of blues rock. Zed Mitchell, a composer and lyricist with over 20 albums, has a five-octave voice and is one of Europe's finest guitarists. Expect music by Santana, Joe Cocker, Deep Purple, and other legends.
■ Melchi Vepouyoum and Band, 15 July: The Cameroonian has lived in Bonn for several years. He writes and sings in his mother tongue Bamoun and his youth language Camfranglais, a mixture of English, French and the local Cameroonian languages.
■ Daria & the Groove Foundation, 20 July: The band takes off into the vast cosmos of soul music. Driving bass lines, energetic brass riffs, epic guitar solos, funky keys - refined with a touch of jazz, a touching, powerful voice and a groove that pulls you onto the dance floor. If you love the retro sound of the 1960s, you've come to the right place.
■ Handpicked, 22 July: Founded in 2007, the band specialises in classics from the 1960s and 70s. Handpicked's music pays homage to the best times of rock'n'roll and conveys a feeling of nostalgia and longing.
■ Wolperath Jazz, 27 July: The band pays tribute to jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, George Benson, Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Al Jarreau, Stan Getz, Diana Krall, Chick Corea and many more.
■ The Seven Sins, 29 July: Bonn-based band The Seven Sins play rock music in a wide variety of styles.
■ Soleil Niklasson & Wolf Martini Trio, 5 August: This is a band that develops its own sound impulsively and at the same time sensitively between jazz and soul.
■ Fcbo-Fountain Cave Basement, 12 August: What began in 2018 as a jam session in a basement room that was too small, with a changing line-up and booming ears, grew into the Fountain Cave Basement Orchestra. Last year, the EP "Takeoff" was released, soon the EP "Fly" will come out.
■ Kerk und Baend, 19 August: The Kölsch rock formation led by singer and lyricist Oliver Kerk has an extensive repertoire ranging from rock songs to touching ballads in Kölsch.
■ Marion & Sobo -Trio, 26 August: The Bonn-based band have just released their new studio album "Gomera" and are looking forward to presenting many new arrangements and their own compositions on tour.
Original text: Niklas Schröder/Translation: Jean Lennox