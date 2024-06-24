Stadtpark Bad Godesberg Festival series "Music under the Cedar" starts in July

The KuKuG association launched the "Musik under der Zder" concert series five years ago. "We couldn't hold events indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, so we moved outdoors," explains Köhne-Kayser. The idea was so well received that it has become a staple event. "We aim to bring life to the city park, there’s not really much happening there, especially since the Stadthalle is closed," she adds. The concert series also aims to support local bands and musicians financially, providing them with much-needed visibility. Organisers encourage visitors to purchase tickets and enjoy the concerts this year.