Remembrance Day since 2015 Flags flying on many buildings in Bonn on Thursday – here’s why
Bonn · The official buildings of the city of Bonn will be flying flags this Thursday. The city is following an order from the State Ministry of the Interior. What's all this about?
On Thursday, 20 June, the city of Bonn will be flying the flags on its office buildings. The reason for this is the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Flight and Expulsion. The city is thus following an order from the NRW Ministry of the Interior, as stated in a press release. The order applies to "all official buildings of the state, municipalities and municipal associations as well as other corporations, institutions and foundations under public law that are subject to the supervision of the state".
The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Flight and Expulsion was introduced in Germany on 20 June 2015 and takes place at the same time as World Refugee Day. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the day commemorates the worldwide victims of flight and expulsion and in particular the German displaced persons from Central and Eastern Europe between 1945 and 1950.
Original text: GA/Translation: Mareike Graepel