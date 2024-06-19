Remembrance Day since 2015 Flags flying on many buildings in Bonn on Thursday – here’s why

On Thursday, 20 June, the city of Bonn will be flying the flags on its office buildings. The reason for this is the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Flight and Expulsion. The city is thus following an order from the NRW Ministry of the Interior, as stated in a press release. The order applies to "all official buildings of the state, municipalities and municipal associations as well as other corporations, institutions and foundations under public law that are subject to the supervision of the state".