Flea market in Bonn Flea market in the Rheinaue takes place again this Saturday
Bonn · The flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn is one of the largest in Germany. On May 25, the flea market will take place for the third time this year. You can find everything you need to know here.
The flea market in the Rheinaue park attracts thousands of people to Bonn every year. Between April and October, one is held every third Saturday of the month. In May and August of this year, there are extra flea markets scheduled as well. Nine flea markets are planned altogether for 2024.
The next flea market will take place on Saturday, May 25. If you go to Ludwig-Erhard-Allee at the Rheinaue in Bonn, that’s where you will find it. It has long been a focal point for second-hand sellers and visitors from all over the region.
When do the Rheinaue flea markets normally take place in Bonn?
The event organizer "Melan macht Märkte" normally holds these flea markets in the Rheinaue seven times a year. It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of every month from April through October, 8 am to 6 pm, people can sell their used items to buyers. Whether it's antiques, second-hand clothing, household items, old CDs and records or toys - you can find almost anything at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new items may be sold. Anyone not selling used items typical of a flea market will be turned away.
This year, the remaining flea markets will take place on May 25, June 15, July 20, August 17, August 24, September 21 and October 19.
What do stallholders have to keep in mind for participating in the Rheinaue flea market?
People are asked to reserve their space one week before the event. These spaces can be booked online in advance. But normally there are still some spots available if you show up on site in the morning, and these can be booked at that time.
Address: Rheinaue leisure park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, Bonn
Stand set-up: For those who have booked a space, they can begin setting up as of 4 p.m. on Friday. The space will be kept clear for the booked stallholder until 7 a.m. on Saturday.
