Flea market in Bonn Flea market in the Rheinaue takes place again this Saturday

The event organizer "Melan macht Märkte" normally holds these flea markets in the Rheinaue seven times a year. It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of every month from April through October, 8 am to 6 pm, people can sell their used items to buyers. Whether it's antiques, second-hand clothing, household items, old CDs and records or toys - you can find almost anything at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new items may be sold. Anyone not selling used items typical of a flea market will be turned away.