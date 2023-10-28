Every Thursday at Bonn Cathedral New service unites Christians, Muslims and Jews in prayer
Bonn · The Bonn Cathedral and the University of Bonn have celebrated their first multi-religious service. The prayer service is "an expression of the common responsibility of religions for the future of the world," says city deacon Wolfgang Picken.
Prayers and silence bring people together: In a chamber at the Bonn Cathedral, the city’s cathedral parish and the University of Bonn celebrated their first multi-religious service on Thursday. The new offering combines elements from Judaism, Christianity and Islam, but also welcomes people from other faiths and backgrounds to come in and take a break from their daily routine. With more than 30 participants, all the seats were occupied for this first service.
A place for everyone - that is the goal of the university's International Center for Comparative Theology and Social Issues (CTSI) and the cathedral parish. The prayer service is "an expression of the common responsibility of religions for the future of the world," said city deacon Wolfgang Picken. Especially with the backdrop of the terror in Israel and many other armed conflicts worldwide, he said, it shows how important it is for religions to seek what unites them and to cultivate multicultural prayers. They are to be held every Thursday at the cathedral until further notice. "This can help end conflicts, defeat misguided religious fanaticism and provide impetus for the survival of creation and humanity," Picken said.
Professor Klaus von Stosch from the Faculty of Catholic Theology and his colleagues Nasrin Bani Assadi and Annette Boeckler from the CTSI led the multi-faith service. "We actually came up with the idea in July with the basic question of whether something like this was possible. We found that we all have very different approaches to the question of what prayer even is," Boeckler says. "For one person, today will have been a prayer service, for another a beautiful experience.”
After a musical introduction and ringing of a bell, a Muslim and a Jewish call to prayer follows. According to the initiators of the multi-faith service, everything came about through various discussions. Of course, there were many points they didn’t all quite agree on. "How do you start a service? For Christians, it's the ringing of bells; for Muslims and Jews alike, it's the call to prayer. But you only do that if you have ten Jewish people," Boeckler said. "But we didn't initially assume that we would have them at the joint service. The answer: a multi-religious prayer was chosen, in which Jews recite the "Shma Yisrael," a compilation of three quotations from the Torah with words of praise at the beginning and end.
Middle East conflict pushes issue of climate change into the background
At the end of the service there is always to be an opening for ideas from participants. In view of the Middle East conflict, Bani Assadi and Boeckler wrote a Muslim-Jewish prayer text. Originally, the start of this multi-religious service was to be primarily about climate change. "After Oct. 7, we thought we can't leave this topic unspoken. We can't speak of the preservation of creation and the climate issue and not name the elephant in the room. This is a very complex and emotional issue, especially for Jews and Muslims," said Annette Boeckler. With Nasrin Bani Assadi, she said the prayer in German, first one, then the other, and finally shoulder to shoulder together. Then they quietly left the hall.
(Orig. text: Emre Koc/Translation: ck)