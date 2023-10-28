Every Thursday at Bonn Cathedral New service unites Christians, Muslims and Jews in prayer

After a musical introduction and ringing of a bell, a Muslim and a Jewish call to prayer follows. According to the initiators of the multi-faith service, everything came about through various discussions. Of course, there were many points they didn’t all quite agree on. "How do you start a service? For Christians, it's the ringing of bells; for Muslims and Jews alike, it's the call to prayer. But you only do that if you have ten Jewish people," Boeckler said. "But we didn't initially assume that we would have them at the joint service. The answer: a multi-religious prayer was chosen, in which Jews recite the "Shma Yisrael," a compilation of three quotations from the Torah with words of praise at the beginning and end.