GA-English on May 7 News in Brief from Bonn and the region

Since the Covid pandemic, many customers prefer to stay outdoors on the terraces of cafés and pubs - even in winter. After the lockdowns, this was an opportunity to meet up with other people again without any great risk of infection. In the beginning, it was mainly outdoor heating stands that ensured it didn’t get too cold during winter. But since then, the city has called for climate protection and energy conservation - and for establishments to do away with these energy guzzlers. Many restaurant owners took advantage of the opportunity to put a roof over their terraces and protect customers from wind and weather with tarpaulins on the sides. The Bonn city council then decided that the city administration should tolerate these structures until the end of March. But some politicians were upset by the uncontrolled growth of roofs and tents that had gradually developed.